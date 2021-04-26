Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : deploys Mobile ATMs across India

04/26/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Bank has deployed Mobile ATMs in 19 cities
  • Mobile ATMs to cover over 50 locations
  • Customers can conduct over 15 transactions in a Mobile ATM

    ​​​​​​​

Mumbai, April 24, 2021: In view of rising Covid-19 cases and restrictions imposed in various parts of the country, HDFC Bank today announced the availability of Mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across India to assist customers during the lockdown. At restricted / sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash

During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers.

'We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood,' said Mr. S Sampathkumar, Group Head - Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank.'During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19. This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic.'

List of cities

Mumbai

Salem

Pune

Dehradun

Chennai

Lucknow

Hosur

Ludhiana

Trichy

Chandigarh

Hyderabad

Cuttack

Ahmedabad

Bhubaneshwar

Delhi

Vijaywada

Trivandrum

Coimbatore

Allahabad

Serial No

Type of services offered on ATMs

1

Cash withdrawal

2

Balance enquiry

3

Request for mini-statements

4

Changing ATM PIN

5

Generating ATM PIN through Green PIN

6

Making Credit Card payments

7

Instant Loans to Customers

8

Ordering Cheque book / account statement

9

Prepaid mobile recharge

10

Transferring funds between accounts linked to the same ATM / Debit Card

11

Paying Utility bills

12

Enquiring about cheque status

13

Requesting for IPIN (Netbanking PIN)

14

Registering for Mobile Banking

15

Updating the Mobile Number

16

Card-less Cash Withdrawal

About HDFC BANK

For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Rajiv Banerjee

Vice President and Vertical Head - Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91-22-66521307(D)/66521000(B)

Mobile: 09920454102

rajivshiv.banerjee@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
01:11pHDFC BANK  : deploys Mobile ATMs across India
PU
04/23India central bank bans AmEx, Diners Club from issuing new cards for violatin..
RE
04/22Indian shares end higher as investors look beyond record virus surge (April 2..
RE
04/22Asian ADRs Climb in Thursday Trading
MT
04/22Indian Stocks Snap Two-Day Losing Streak; ICICI Bank’s Stock Rallies 4%
MT
04/21Asian ADRs Move Up in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/20Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
04/19India shares plunge as record infections prompt new lockdowns
RE
04/19HDFC BANK  : falls 4% as rising COVID-19 cases weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 896 B 11 974 M 11 974 M
Net income 2021 305 B 4 071 M 4 071 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 7 744 B 103 B 104 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 120 093
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 404,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Santosh Haldankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-2.19%103 984
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%183 788
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.33%181 630
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%169 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ