July 04, 2024 at 08:32 am EDT

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's top private lender HDFC Bank said on Thursday its gross advances dipped 0.8% sequentially in the April-June period.

Deposits were flat from the previous quarter at 23.79 trillion rupees ($284.92 billion), the lender said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 83.4963 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Nishit Navin; Editing by Sohini Goswami)