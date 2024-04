BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian private lender HDFC Bank said on Thursday its gross advances at the end of the March quarter rose 1.6% to 25.08 trillion rupees ($300.44 billion) from the December quarter.

The bank's deposits in the March quarter rose 7.5% to 23.8 trillion rupees from the December quarter.

($1 = 83.4770 Indian rupees)

