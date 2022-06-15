Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:20 2022-06-15 am EDT
1313.00 INR   +0.08%
06/13Asian ADRs Tumble in Monday Trading
MT
06/10Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
06/09Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : signs MoU with 100X. VC to support start-ups

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, June 14, 2022: HDFC Bank today announced signing a memorandum of understanding with 100X. VC, a leading early stage venture capital firm, to engage more deeply with the start-up community. The Bank will extend its full-suite of specialised services and facilities tailored for start-ups, known as Smart-Up, to all the firms associated with 100X.VC. It will also extend additional credit facilities and evaluate investment opportunities in these start-ups.

With this MoU, HDFC Bank and 100X.VC will work together in mutually beneficial areas. The venture capital firm will recommend HDFC Bank as primary Bank to all its investee companies. Through such collaboration, the bank hopes to enhance the ecosystem by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

HDFC Bank and 100X.VC will also conduct joint programs for start-ups such as Master Classes. Additionally, the bank will evaluate start-ups referred to it by 100X.VC for investment and extending loans.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head - Maharashtra, and Mr. Yagnesh Sanghrajka - Founder & CFO, 100X.VC in the presence of Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC; Mr. Ninad Karpe - Partner, 100X.VC, and other senior bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head - Maharashtra, HDFC Bank, said, "India is among the largest and fastest-growing start-up ecosystems in the world. In the first half of 2022 alone, 15 start-ups have emerged as unicorns. In the past decade, we have seen the rebirth of the start-up ecosystem with a more sustainable business model in the form of venture capital. 100X.VC has done transformational work in the early-stage ecosystem since their launch 3 years ago and we hope to leverage their expertise in mentoring start-ups identified by HDFC bank. Together, we hope to continue growing our objectives of contributing to the Indian start-up ecosystem."

Commenting on the collaboration with HDFC Bank, Mr Yagnesh Sanghrajka, Founder and CFO at 100X.VC said, "We are excited to join hands with HDFC Bank in line with the Bank's 'SmartUp' initiative. Under this program, we will jointly nurture emerging start-up ideas, cultivate them with 100X.VC first cheque seed capital and HDFC Bank's banking services and access to credit seamlessly. 100X.VC and HDFC Bank are fully invested in the development of great ideas. The mentoring & resources provided under this program will ensure that tomorrow's entrepreneurs are given the freedom to innovate and prosper."

About HDFC BANK

For information, please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Sherna D'Mello
Corporate Communications
HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.
Mobile: 09920888014
sherna.dmello@hdfcbank.com

Madhu Chhibber
Head, Corporate Communications
HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.
Mobile: 9833775515
madhu.chhibber@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
06/13Asian ADRs Tumble in Monday Trading
MT
06/10Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
06/09Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06/08Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/07Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/06Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06/06HDFC BANK : Parivartan launches #EnginesOff campaign in 40 cities
PU
06/06HDFC BANK : Parivartan launches national ad campaign on ESG
PU
06/03Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
06/03HDFC BANK : adds 26 Gold Loan Desks to its network in Maharashtra
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 B 13 204 M 13 204 M
Net income 2022 371 B 4 756 M 4 756 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 7 285 B 93 385 M 93 385 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 141 579
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 312,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-11.32%93 385
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%340 668
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%257 981
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%236 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.74%147 786