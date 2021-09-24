Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HDFC Bank : to Upgrade infrastructure facility at ESIC Hospital

09/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • HDFC Bank signs MoU with ESCI Hospital, Give India and Doctors For You

Bengaluru, September 24, 2021:HDFC Bank, under its flagship CSR programme Parivartan, today signed a memorandum of understanding with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to upgrade the infrastructure of ESI Hospital, Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief MinisterShri Basavaraj Bommai presided over the signing ceremony virtually. The bank will work with ESIC and other signatories-Give India and Doctors For You-to better equip the hospital to fight Covid.

ESIC establishes hospitals to provide medical services to registered industrial workers, labors and their dependents. It provides affordable healthcare with subsidized medicines and nominal consultation fees. The ESI Hospital at Rajajinagar is at the heart of Bengaluru and has served about 60,000 COVID patients since March 2020.

"The Karnataka state government and the Centre have successfully dealt with COVID waves and saved millions of lives," said Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. "All sectors of the society need to come together to fight covid and build the medical infrastructure. The contribution by private sector players and collaboration between NGOs and government bodies can help prepare better for possible waves in the future.""HDFC Bank stands with the nation in fighting covid and supporting frontline workers," said Ashima Bhat, Group Head - Business Finance and Strategy, Administration, and Infrastructure. "The medical fraternity has been working tirelessly against the deadly virus. They need advanced equipment and better infrastructure to cure patients and be more effective. We are pleased to contribute with a range of superior equipment that would benefit workers and their dependents."

The ESI Hospital at Rajajinagar has 120 general beds and 50 ICU beds. The hospital needs an upgrade in the ICU facility with advance medical equipment to look after critical patients. HDFC bank will upgrade the hospital with the main objective to augment its basic to critical care facilities. So far, the bank has set up a complete range of medical equipment, including patient monitors, humidifiers, ECG Machine, defibrillator, ventilators, digital x-rays, Bipap and Ultrasound Machine.

This year, the Bank committed an initial amount of Rs 100 crore for its Covid Relief Initiatives across the country. At the onset of Covid 19 Pandemic, the bank swung into action with a three-pronged approach. With its strategy to 'Prevent', 'Treat' and 'Support', the bank introduced interventions across sections of the society to comprehensively reduce the impact of the pandemic.

#Parivartan has been a catalyst in making a difference in the lives of millions of people through its interventions in the areas of rural development, education, skill development and livelihood enhancement, healthcare & hygiene and financial literacy.

About HDFC BANK

For information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com

For media queries please contact:

Ravindran Subramanium

Vice President - Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Mobile: 09223306610

Ravindran.Subramanian@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
01:43aIndia's Sensex crosses 60,000 mark on tech, bank stocks boost
RE
09/23GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Intimation of Board Meeting of HDFC Bank Limited to be held on Oct..
PU
09/23HDFC BANK : Most Outstanding Company in India - Asiamoney 2021 Poll
PU
09/23Indian rupee gains on dollars inflows; traders await auction outcome
RE
09/21Asian ADRs Rebound Tuesday
MT
09/20HDFC BANK : Partners with Paytm to Launch Credit Cards
MT
09/20HDFC BANK : partners with Paytm to launch co-branded credit cards
PU
09/17Indian Indices End the Week in Red; Kotak Mahindra Bank Jumps 5%
MT
09/16Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/16HDFC BANK : and Central Square foundation join hands to support Foundational Literacy and ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 022 B 13 855 M 13 855 M
Net income 2022 363 B 4 916 M 4 916 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 8 869 B 120 B 120 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,44x
Nbr of Employees 123 473
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 570,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED9.31%117 864
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.70%481 631
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.55%350 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%241 681
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.38%196 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.13%190 575