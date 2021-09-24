HDFC Bank : to Upgrade infrastructure facility at ESIC Hospital

HDFC Bank signs MoU with ESCI Hospital, Give India and Doctors For You

Bengaluru, September 24, 2021:HDFC Bank, under its flagship CSR programme Parivartan, today signed a memorandum of understanding with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to upgrade the infrastructure of ESI Hospital, Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief MinisterShri Basavaraj Bommai presided over the signing ceremony virtually. The bank will work with ESIC and other signatories-Give India and Doctors For You-to better equip the hospital to fight Covid.

ESIC establishes hospitals to provide medical services to registered industrial workers, labors and their dependents. It provides affordable healthcare with subsidized medicines and nominal consultation fees. The ESI Hospital at Rajajinagar is at the heart of Bengaluru and has served about 60,000 COVID patients since March 2020.

" The Karnataka state government and the Centre have successfully dealt with COVID waves and saved millions of lives," said Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka . "All sectors of the society need to come together to fight covid and build the medical infrastructure. The contribution by private sector players and collaboration between NGOs and government bodies can help prepare better for possible waves in the future." " HDFC Bank stands with the nation in fighting covid and supporting frontline workers," said Ashima Bhat, Group Head - Business Finance and Strategy, Administration, and Infrastructure. "The medical fraternity has been working tirelessly against the deadly virus. They need advanced equipment and better infrastructure to cure patients and be more effective. We are pleased to contribute with a range of superior equipment that would benefit workers and their dependents."

The ESI Hospital at Rajajinagar has 120 general beds and 50 ICU beds. The hospital needs an upgrade in the ICU facility with advance medical equipment to look after critical patients. HDFC bank will upgrade the hospital with the main objective to augment its basic to critical care facilities. So far, the bank has set up a complete range of medical equipment, including patient monitors, humidifiers, ECG Machine, defibrillator, ventilators, digital x-rays, Bipap and Ultrasound Machine.

This year, the Bank committed an initial amount of Rs 100 crore for its Covid Relief Initiatives across the country. At the onset of Covid 19 Pandemic, the bank swung into action with a three-pronged approach. With its strategy to 'Prevent', 'Treat' and 'Support', the bank introduced interventions across sections of the society to comprehensively reduce the impact of the pandemic.

#Parivartan has been a catalyst in making a difference in the lives of millions of people through its interventions in the areas of rural development, education, skill development and livelihood enhancement, healthcare & hygiene and financial literacy.

