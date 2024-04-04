BENGALURU, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, with the benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex hitting record highs, led by financials on a positive business update from top private lender HDFC Bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.70% at 22,592.10, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.73% to 74,413.82, as of 9:17 a.m. IST..

All 13 major sectors logged gains. High-weightage financials rose 0.91%, led by HDFC Bank, which rose 2.25% after posting sequential growth in deposits and advances in the March quarter. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)