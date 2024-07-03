BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to record highs for the second straight session on Wednesday, led by top private lender HDFC Bank, which jumped to an all-time high on hopes of a likely increase in its weightage in a key global index.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.68% at 24,285.5 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.7% to 80,004.23 points, as of 9:55 a.m. IST.

The 30-stock Sensex crossed the 80,000 mark in intraday trade for the first time ever.

HDFC Bank rose 3.5% at the open, leading Nifty 50 gains. The lender is the heaviest weighted stock in both the benchmarks.

"After the solid bull run in markets, now HDFC Bank is set to give another boost," said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Foreign institutional investors' shareholding in HDFC Bank in the June quarter dropped below 55%, data released on Tuesday showed, raising the likelihood of an increase in weightage in Morgan Stanley's MSCI indexes.

"A weight increase could bring in $3.2 billion-$4 billion inflows over six days," Pagaria said.

The lender's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets index is currently 3.8%. Post a rejig in August, its share could jump to 7.2%-7.5%, he added.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The rise in HDFC Bank powered banks, financials and private banks 2% higher each.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 0.5% each.

Among individual stocks, power financiers REC and Power Finance Corporation rose 3.5% each after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stocks with an "outperform" rating, citing gains for the companies from a sustained rise in power demand and capital expenditure.

Construction firm KEC International jumped 5.6% after winning orders worth 10.17 billion rupees.

State-owned miner MOIL gained 8% on posting record sales and production in the June quarter.

($1 = 83.4940 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)