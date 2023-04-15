Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-04-13 am EDT
1692.45 INR   +0.45%
04:47aIndia HDFC Bank's net profit jumps 19.8% in January-March
RE
04/14Telecoms, Online Retailers Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
04/13Biotech, Telecom Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India HDFC Bank's net profit jumps 19.8% in January-March

04/15/2023 | 04:47am EDT
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai

MUMBAI(Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India's largest private lender, on Saturday reported a 19.8% jump in net profit for the January-March quarter, aided by healthy net interest income and robust loan growth.

Standalone net profit for the three months ended March 31 was at 120.48 billion Indian rupees($1.47 billion), up from 100.55 billion rupees in the same quarter a year earlier.

The net profit however missed street estimates. Analysts had forecast a profit of 132.12 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

HDFC Bank, which bought its biggest shareholder in a $40 billion deal last year, said its net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 23.7% to 233.52 billion rupees for the quarter.

Core net interest margin - a key indicator of bank's profitability - stood at 4.1% on total assets in the reporting quarter.

Advances for its fiscal fourth quarter rose 16.9% year-on-year, aided by retail, commercial and rural banking loans, while deposits grew 20.8%.

HDFC Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 1.12% from 1.23% in the prior quarter and 1.17% a year ago. Net NPA ratio was at 0.27% from 0.33% in October-December.

Provisions and contingencies fell to 26.85 billion rupees from 33.12 billion rupees last year.

Indian banks are now better placed to withstand stress as many have reduced bad debt and cleaned their books in the past few years, analysts have said.

HDFC Bank's board also recommended a dividend of 19 rupees per equity share of 1 rupee for the year ended March 31, higher than 15.5 rupees declared last year.

($1 = 81.8200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
