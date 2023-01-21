Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
1660.95 INR   +1.02%
06:58aIndia ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
01/20Asian Equities Rally in Friday Trading as ADRs Set to Close Week 2% Higher
MT
01/20Indian Equities Tumble Over Looming Global Recession
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December

01/21/2023 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata

MUMBAI(Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 34.2% increase in net profit for the October-December quarter, on the back of improved revenues and healthy loan growth.

Net profit for the quarter was 83.12 billion Indian rupees ($1.03 billion) up from 61.94 billion rupees in the same quarter a year earlier. That was in line with analysts' forecast of 81.25 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 34.6% to 164.65 billion rupees from 122.36 billion rupees last year. The net interest margin, key indicator of a bank's profitability, stood at 4.65% for the quarter, up from 3.96% in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The private lender's domestic loan portfolio grew by 21.4% year-on-year in the fiscal third quarter. Retail loan portfolio grew by 23.4% year-on-year while corporate loans grew 18.2% on an annual basis.

Deposits grew 10.3% year-on-year,aided by higher time deposits.

Credit offtake in India has picked up in recent months due to sustained demand for loans. This has led banks to scramble for deposits. Last week, India's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a near-20% jump in deposits year-on-year in the fiscal third quarter.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 3.07% as compared with 3.19% in the previous three months. Net NPA ratio was at 0.55% from 0.65% in the prior quarter.

However, provisions and contingencies increased to 22.57 billion rupees from 16.44 billion rupees in the September quarter.

($1 = 80.9790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Nupur Anand; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED 1.02% 1660.95 Delayed Quote.2.01%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.48% 870.35 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
06:58aIndia ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
01/20Asian Equities Rally in Friday Trading as ADRs Set to Close Week 2% Higher
MT
01/20Indian Equities Tumble Over Looming Global Recession
MT
01/19Tech, Bank Stocks Lift Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
01/19INDIA RUPEE-Fall in Asia FX weighs on rupee, but near-term view positive
RE
01/18Asian Equities Continue Strong Start to Year in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/18India's IndusInd Bank posts bigger-than-expected Q3 profit jump
RE
01/17Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/17Nomura Adjusts HDFC Bank’s Price Target to INR1,885 From INR1,690, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/16India central bank's new proposal on loan loss provisions to raise bank capital needs -..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 185 B 14 633 M 14 633 M
Net income 2023 442 B 5 457 M 5 457 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 9 263 B 114 B 114 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 161 027
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 660,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED2.01%114 369
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.48%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.33%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542