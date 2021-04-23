Log in
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
India central bank bans AmEx, Diners Club from issuing new cards for violating data rules

04/23/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday banned American Express Co and Diners Club International, owned by Discover Financial Services, from issuing new cards to domestic customers after they violated data storage rules.

Both companies will be restricted from adding new customers to their card networks from May 1 as they "have been found non-compliant" with local data storage rules, the central bank said in a statement.

Since October 2018, companies like Mastercard, Visa and American Express have had to store their Indian payments data locally so the regulator can have "unfettered supervisory access".

The directive sparked an aggressive, but unsuccessful, lobbying effort from the U.S. companies which said the rules would increase their infrastructure costs, hit their global fraud detection platforms and affect planned investments in India where more and more people are using digital modes of payments.

American Express said in a statement it has been in regular dialogue with the RBI about data localisation requirements and has demonstrated progress towards complying with the rules.

"While we're disappointed that the RBI has taken this course of action, we are working with them to resolve their concerns as quickly as possible," it said, adding that existing customers would not be affected.

Discover also said the order would not impact existing Diners Club cardholders in the region, and it was working closely with its local partners and the central bank.

"India remains an important market and we look forward to a resolution that allows us to continue to grow in the country," it said.

American Express had more than 1.5 million cards in circulation locally as of February, according to central bank data. However, an industry source with direct knowledge said the financial impact of the ruling could be limited as India makes up only "a very small" percentage of the company's global business.

While data for Diners Club was not immediately available, the card network has a tie up with HDFC Bank that has the largest share of India's credit card market.

The central bank in December 2020 stopped HDFC, India's largest private lender, from adding new credit card customers or launching digital businesses after its digital payment services were hit by a power failure.

(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -2.06% 144.07 Delayed Quote.21.71%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.48% 65.2 End-of-day quote.34.02%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 2.59% 102.09 Delayed Quote.9.91%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.59% 1414.15 End-of-day quote.-1.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 896 B 11 943 M 11 943 M
Net income 2021 305 B 4 061 M 4 061 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 796 B 104 B 104 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 120 093
Free-Float 78,2%
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 414,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Santosh Haldankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-1.54%104 417
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.70%204 863
