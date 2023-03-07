Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:55 2023-03-06 am EST
1627.30 INR   +0.71%
India's HDB Financial Services flags data breach at service provider

03/07/2023 | 10:53am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - HDB Financial Services, the non-bank lending unit of India's top private lender HDFC Bank, said on Tuesday there was a data breach at one of its service providers which processes customer information.

"We have taken immediate steps to secure the service provider's system to prevent any further unauthorized access," HDB said in an emailed statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the nature of the data breach and how many customers were affected.

HDB is working with a regulator and an office of the government to investigate the incident, it said.

HDFC Bank said it was not affected by the incident.

"We wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident of our systems," the bank said in an emailed statement.

Details of the breach were first reported by online media platform Yourstory. 

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 186 B 14 496 M 14 496 M
Net income 2023 442 B 5 404 M 5 404 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 9 079 B 111 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 161 027
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 627,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Bhavesh Zaveri Group Head-Operations, IT & ATM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-0.05%111 001
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103