  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-27 am EST
1631.10 INR   +0.10%
05:56aIndian rupee's worst is likely over, to gain in 2023 -HDFC Bank treasurer
RE
12/23Solar Stocks Weigh on Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
12/22Asian Equities Follow US Market Sell-Off, Move Sharply Lower Thursday
MT
Indian rupee's worst is likely over, to gain in 2023 -HDFC Bank treasurer

12/27/2022 | 05:56am EST
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to have seen the worst in 2022 and could start making a recovery in the new year, giving the Reserve Bank of India a chance to replenish its foreign exchange reserves kitty, a treasurer at HDFC Bank told Reuters.

"The growth differential and future prospects of better returns will give the impetus for continued investment into India. Hence, I am not expecting too much rupee depreciation," said Bhaskar Panda, HDFC Bank's executive vice president of overseas treasury.

The rupee was at 82.85 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, having dropped 11.5% so far in 2022, on course to log its worst yearly decline since 2013.

Panda said the rupee could bottom around 83 and then rise.

India's forex reserves dropped to a two-year low in October but have started edging up and stood at $563.5 billion as of Dec. 16. However, they are still down sharply from a peak of over $642 billion touched in September last year.

The RBI's intervention via dollar sales in the spot and forwards market to curb volatility and prevent sharp slides in the rupee has been the main cause for the depleted reserves, although valuation changes also played a significant role.

"Indian forex reserves have come down probably due to some sales by the central bank. But the same can be replenished in case dollar supplies improve in 2023," Panda said.

Most corporates have hedged their exposures and unhedged positions have come down drastically, he said.

"Hence, volatility and panic-driven dollar demand may be avoided next year."

RUPEE PROSPECTS SEEN IMPROVING

The rupee touched a record low of 83.29 against the dollar in October and has been hovering below the psychological 83 mark in recent weeks.

The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global crude prices pushed up India's import bill and weighed on the rupee, while aggressive monetary policy tightening by global central banks made matters worse.

The RBI has raised interest rates by a total of 225 basis points over five meetings since May this year to tame inflation.

Panda said India's fundamentals are still "much better" than most other countries, which would be positive for the rupee, and he also expects the pressure on the currency to ease as oil prices stabilise and the dollar index remains subdued in 2023.

Personally, he expects the rupee to trade in the 81-84 range, with an appreciating bias, next year.

The rupee's one-year forward premiums, which hit a decade-low earlier this month, may not rise much and "will most likely be in a range" amid the narrowing interest rate differential between India and the U.S., Panda said.

(Editing by Swati Bhat and Savio D'Souza)

By Siddhi Nayak and Dharamraj Dhutia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.47% 55.867491 Delayed Quote.2.61%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 12.78% 87.35 End-of-day quote.70.11%
BRENT OIL 1.03% 85.36 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.20497 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.60% 61.192 Delayed Quote.3.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.73874 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.02% 12905.8 Real-time Quote.6.09%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.48% 88.3354 Delayed Quote.3.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.06648 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.10% 1631.1 Delayed Quote.10.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012077 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.63 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.20% 82.798 Delayed Quote.11.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.95% 70.597 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.32% 80.395 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 178 B 14 242 M 14 242 M
Net income 2023 439 B 5 307 M 5 307 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 9 087 B 110 B 110 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 152 511
Free-Float 78,5%
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED10.14%109 840
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 071
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.02%260 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%207 773
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 397