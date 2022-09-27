Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:19 2022-09-27 am EDT
1426.50 INR   -0.01%
02:24aRBI may need to reload reserves as Indian rupee falls further - HDFC Bank economist
RE
09/22Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/22Indian Indices Extend Loss; Power Grid Corp. of India Slides 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RBI may need to reload reserves as Indian rupee falls further - HDFC Bank economist

09/27/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India may need to find ways to replenish its foreign exchange reserves such as encouraging non-resident Indians to deposit more funds, as it looks to stabilise a depreciating rupee, HDFC Bank Chief Economist Abheek Barua said.

The Indian currency has weakened 9.5% so far this year, with the central bank defending the rupee via dollar sales that have depleted its forex reserves to $545 billion from the peak of $642 billion a year ago.

"The central bank should intervene to ensure that a falling currency does not eclipse India's fundamentals," Barua wrote in a note this week.

While there might be some benefits of a depreciated currency in closing the trade gap, the damage to the capital account in terms of reduced confidence of investors will outweigh this benefit, he said.

According to Barua, the central bank may need to think of ways to bulk up its forex reserves, should the pool shrink to near $500 billion in the coming months.

"More capital is needed at this stage to stabilise the rupee and enable the RBI to replenish its reserves chest," he said.

In July, the RBI had allowed banks to raise foreign currency non-resident deposits at higher costs and permitted foreign investors to buy shorter term local debt as a way to encourage more inflows.

Those measures have only helped marginally, analysts say.

It may be time for the central bank to ready other options such as those in 2013 when the rupee came under pressure due to the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing plans to taper bond purchases.

It may be time to think yet again of the taper tantrum playbook, subsidize forwards and get lumpy non-resident deposits in, Barua said.

"NRIs are sensitive to India's robust fundamentals and could be persuaded to deposit their dollars in India at attractive rates," he added.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -5.01% 47.4 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.01% 1426.5 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
02:24aRBI may need to reload reserves as Indian rupee falls further - HDFC Bank economist
RE
09/22Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/22Indian Indices Extend Loss; Power Grid Corp. of India Slides 3%
MT
09/22Indian banks may raise more funds to meet credit needs, lock rates
RE
09/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/21Hdfc Bank : Xpress Car Loan adjudged ‘Best in Class Lending Solution' at Global Fint..
PU
09/21India's HDFC Bank signs long-term data and technology deal with Refinitiv
RE
09/21HDFC Bank Gets Regulatory Nod to Set Up Unit in Gujarat's GIFT City
MT
09/20Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 171 B 14 357 M 14 357 M
Net income 2023 435 B 5 329 M 5 329 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 7 946 B 97 417 M 97 417 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 152 511
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 426,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-2.25%97 417
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592