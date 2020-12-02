REFILE-India's Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 notched a
record closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a COVID-19
vaccine and an eventual economic recovery, even though losses in
financial stocks amid a top court hearing on loans under
moratorium kept gains in check.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.04% higher at
13,113.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down
0.08% at 44,618.04. Both indexes had gained more than 1% on
Tuesday, after a sharp rally in November on record inflows from
foreign institutional investors.
Progress in a vaccine and hopes for additional U.S. economic
stimulus also kept global stocks near record highs on Wednesday.
Britain became the first country in the world to approve the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use, saying it would start
rolling it out early next week.
In Mumbai, a 3.8% jump in paint manufacturer Asian Paints
Ltd to record highs, and gains in automakers and IT
heavyweights helped the Nifty close in the black.
But losses in top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd
and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd of 1.8% and
3.3%, respectively, limited gains in the Nifty and dragged the
Sensex, as investors awaited clarity from the Supreme Court on a
case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium.
Banks are hoping the court will allow them to start
recognising bad loans and not offer any more reprieve to
borrowers.
The Nifty Banking Index, which surged nearly 24%
in November, closed 1.2% lower.
An 8.1 billion rupee ($109.81 million) initial public
offering by the Indian arm of fast food restaurant chain Burger
King was over-subscribed on the first day of bidding, exchange
offering by the Indian arm of fast food restaurant chain Burger
King was over-subscribed on the first day of bidding, exchange
data showed.
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee starts
its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely
expected to hold rates.
($1 = 73.7608 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)