HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/27
1440.85 INR   +1.00%
REFILE-India's Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips

12/02/2020 | 05:44am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 notched a record closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and an eventual economic recovery, even though losses in financial stocks amid a top court hearing on loans under moratorium kept gains in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.04% higher at 13,113.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.08% at 44,618.04. Both indexes had gained more than 1% on Tuesday, after a sharp rally in November on record inflows from foreign institutional investors.

Progress in a vaccine and hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus also kept global stocks near record highs on Wednesday. Britain became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use, saying it would start rolling it out early next week.

In Mumbai, a 3.8% jump in paint manufacturer Asian Paints Ltd to record highs, and gains in automakers and IT heavyweights helped the Nifty close in the black.

But losses in top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd of 1.8% and 3.3%, respectively, limited gains in the Nifty and dragged the Sensex, as investors awaited clarity from the Supreme Court on a case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium.

Banks are hoping the court will allow them to start recognising bad loans and not offer any more reprieve to borrowers.

The Nifty Banking Index, which surged nearly 24% in November, closed 1.2% lower.

An 8.1 billion rupee ($109.81 million) initial public offering by the Indian arm of fast food restaurant chain Burger King was over-subscribed on the first day of bidding, exchange data showed https://www1.nseindia.com/marketinfo/ipochart/ipochart.jsp?issue=BURGERKINGCUMUEQ&ir=I&cn=C&sd=D&cnlink=N. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee starts its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to hold rates. ($1 = 73.7608 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS 3.72% 2315.85 Delayed Quote.24.94%
BIONTECH SE -8.23% 114.01 Delayed Quote.236.51%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 1.00% 1440.85 End-of-day quote.13.27%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 0.63% 1901.65 End-of-day quote.12.89%
NIFTY 50 0.07% 13113.75 Delayed Quote.6.58%
SENSEX 30 -0.08% 44618.04 Real-time Quote.8.25%
Financials
Sales 2021 884 B 11 981 M 11 981 M
Net income 2021 286 B 3 875 M 3 875 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 7 786 B 106 B 106 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 116 971
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 433,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED13.27%107 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%364 992
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%281 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%248 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.66%202 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.62%174 665
