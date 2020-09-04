Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC Bank” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HDB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 31, 2019 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 2, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. HDFC Bank failed to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and internal controls on financial reporting. The Company engaged in improper lending practices in its vehicle financing business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about HDFC Bank, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
11:05aROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
BU
06:35aSensex, Nifty end lower after broader selloff; banks weigh
RE
08/24Indian shares end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24Nifty, Sensex end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, banks lead gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 870 B 11 865 M 11 865 M
Net income 2021 262 B 3 581 M 3 581 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 6 160 B 84 046 M 84 048 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 119,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-12.01%84 728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.08%308 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%240 503
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.14%222 321
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.17%175 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.60%133 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group