Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty drop after Wall Street selloff; financials weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:11am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, tracking Asian peers that dropped after a selloff in high-flying technology stocks on Wall Street, with financials and conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd also weighing on the markets.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.55% to 11,348.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 1.49% to 38,413.36.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.6% after Wall Street' main indexes marked their deepest one-day declines since June.

In Mumbai, losses were broad based, with all stocks on the Nifty trading lower.

The Nifty bank index fell 2.3% after India's top court on Thursday directed banks not to declare any loans that were standard as of end-August as non-performing until further orders, raising uncertainty over recovery efforts. HDFC Bank Ltd was among the top drags on the Nifty, falling 1.8%

Also dragging the Nifty was India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd, which fell 1.2%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLYING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -6.22% 11.16 End-of-day quote.77.75%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.29% 1130.9 End-of-day quote.-11.10%
NIFTY 50 -1.28% 11389.5 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
NIFTY BANK 0.26% 23109.6 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.76% 2087.7 Delayed Quote.40.83%
SENSEX 30 -0.24% 38990.94 Real-time Quote.-5.49%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 3.59% 13.15 Delayed Quote.60.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
12:11aSensex, Nifty drop after Wall Street selloff; financials weigh
RE
08/24Indian shares end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24Nifty, Sensex end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, banks lead gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 870 B 11 847 M 11 847 M
Net income 2021 262 B 3 576 M 3 576 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 6 223 B 84 728 M 84 789 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 130,90 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-11.10%85 145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.08%309 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.83%241 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.14%225 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.06%175 549
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.60%134 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group