Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as HDFC Bank, Reliance gain

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 13,715.60 by 0458 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.24% at 46,776.56.

Both the indexes have posted six straight weekly gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country.

However, the rally's pace is slowing and the market might see some correction, said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities in Mumbai.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added India to a list of countries it says may be deliberately devaluing their currencies against the dollar.

In Mumbai trading, Hero MotoCorp rose as much as 1.3% after India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by sales said on Wednesday that it would be increasing prices of its products from January.

Shares of sugar companies Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Rana Sugars rose between 1.5% and 4.6%.

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a subsidy of 35 billion rupees ($476.04 million) to encourage sugar exports.

Lender HDFC Bank and conglomerate Reliance Industries were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel was down 0.3%, while Vodafone Idea gained 1%.

India said on Wednesday it would auction airwaves worth more than 3.92 trillion rupees, which if successful could mark the beginning of 5G services in the country.

Broader Asian markets were perched near record highs on optimism over a U.S. stimulus package and the Federal Reserve's promise to keep interest rates low.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Anuron Kumar Mitra