Sub: Disclosure

We hereby inform that, a penalty of Rs.0.08 crore has been imposed on the Bank by Additional Commissioner (Central Tax), Telangana for matter/s mentioned in the below table.

The brief details of the above matter are as follows:

Sr.

no Particulars Details 1. Name of the authority Additional Commissioner (Central Tax), Telangana 2. Period Involved F.Y. 2018-19 3. Nature and details of the action(s) taken, initiated or order(s) passed Disallowance of input tax credit -Order passed under section 73 of CGST/TGST & section 20 of IGST Act. 4. Date of receipt of direction or order, including any ad-interim or interim orders, or any other communication from the authority. 06-April-2024 5. Details of the violation(s)/contravention(s) committed or alleged to be committed Alleged excess availment of input tax credit 6. Impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity, quantifiable in monetary terms to the extent possible Rs.0.90 crore (includes tax and penalty)

The Bank is evaluating appropriate legal remedy, including appeal, as per law.

