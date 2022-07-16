Transcript : HDFC Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Artificial Intelligence
Strategic Metals
Cybersecurity
The future of mobility
Smart City
Hydrogen
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Robotics
Financial Data
Boats
The Cannabis Industry
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
HDFC Bank Limited
News
Summary
HDFCBANK
INE040A01034
HDFC BANK LIMITED
(HDFCBANK)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
07:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
1362.05
INR
+0.81%
06:54a
HDFC BANK
: Financial results (indian gaap) for the quarter ended june 30, 2022
PU
04:47a
India's HDFC Bank's April-June profit rises 19% on year
RE
07/13
Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : HDFC Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2022
07/16/2022 | 09:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to HDFC Bank Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call on the Financial Results Presented by the Management of HDFC Bank. [Operator Instructions]...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
06:54a
HDFC BANK
: Financial results (indian gaap) for the quarter ended june 30, 2022
PU
04:47a
India's HDFC Bank's April-June profit rises 19% on year
RE
07/13
Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/13
Thomas Cook (India) Partners with HDFC Bank to Launch Campaign for Southeast Asia Trave..
MT
07/13
NIIT Ties Up With HDFC Bank for Learning Programs for Banking Industry
MT
07/11
HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Merger Gets Nod from Regulator
MT
07/08
Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
07/07
Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
07/06
Asian ADRs Fall Sharply in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/05
HDFC Bank's Advances Jumps Nearly 22% in Fiscal Q1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HDFC BANK LIMITED
05/05
UBS Upgrades HDFC Bank to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 1,750 Indian Rupees..
MT
05/04
Nomura Adjusts HDFC Bank's Price Target to 2,850 Indian Rupees From 3,350 Indian Rupees..
MT
04/19
Nomura Adjusts HDFC Bank's Price Target to 1,705 Indian Rupees From 1,955 Rupees, Keeps..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
1 184 B
14 856 M
14 856 M
Net income 2023
438 B
5 492 M
5 492 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
17,3x
Yield 2023
1,00%
Capitalization
7 567 B
94 904 M
94 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
6,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024
5,32x
Nbr of Employees
141 579
Free-Float
78,4%
More Financials
Chart HDFC BANK LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 362,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan
Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty
Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao
Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan
Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED
-7.93%
94 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-31.80%
331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-32.28%
259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-8.86%
217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-9.26%
157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-19.26%
156 005
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave