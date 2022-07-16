Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  HDFC Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    HDFCBANK   INE040A01034

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
1362.05 INR   +0.81%
06:54aHDFC BANK : Financial results (indian gaap) for the quarter ended june 30, 2022
PU
04:47aIndia's HDFC Bank's April-June profit rises 19% on year
RE
07/13Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Transcript : HDFC Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2022

07/16/2022 | 09:00am EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to HDFC Bank Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call on the Financial Results Presented by the Management of HDFC Bank. [Operator Instructions]...


Financials
Sales 2023 1 184 B 14 856 M 14 856 M
Net income 2023 438 B 5 492 M 5 492 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 7 567 B 94 904 M 94 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 141 579
Free-Float 78,4%
HDFC Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 362,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Atanu Amolendu Chakraborty Non-Executive Chairman
Parag Rao Head-Payments Business, Digital & IT
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan Chief Information Officer & Group Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED-7.93%94 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-19.26%156 005