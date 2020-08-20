The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 13, 2020, media reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."

On this news, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

