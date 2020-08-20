Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01026

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 13, 2020, media reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."

On this news, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
06:03pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited ..
BU
08/19HDFC BANK ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating HDFC Bank Limited..
BU
08/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
08/17THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited ..
BU
08/17INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (..
BU
08/17INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/16HDB Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against HDFC ..
BU
08/12HDFC BANK : Intimation of Record date for bonds
PU
08/05Indian shares end flat; metal stocks gain
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 862 B 11 489 M 11 489 M
Net income 2021 261 B 3 472 M 3 472 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 5 824 B 77 816 M 77 583 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 83,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 059,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED0.00%78 374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.47%300 341
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%249 263
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.60%220 934
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%192 956
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.16%138 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group