  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540777   INE795G01014

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(540777)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
542.60 INR   +2.72%
11/11Hdfc Life Insurance : General updates
PU
10/28India's largest insurer LIC plans changes to revive battered stock - sources
RE
10/22Hdfc Life Insurance : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
HDFC Life Insurance : General updates

11/11/2022 | 11:42pm EST
November 12, 2022

Ref. No.: HDFC Life/CA/2022‐23/73

Listing Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, Block G,

Sir PJ Towers,

Bandra‐Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Fort,

Mumbai‐ 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: HDFCLIFE

BSE Security Code: 540777

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This has reference to the composite scheme of amalgamation for amalgamation of (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, and (ii) Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (one of the promoters of the Company) with and into HDFC Bank Limited (composite scheme of amalgamation).

In this regard, we wish to inform that the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority vide its letter dated November 11, 2022, has provided its approval for change in shareholding of the Company i.e. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Sponsor for HDFC Pension Management Company Ltd.) due to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation i.e. change in promoter of Sponsor from Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited to HDFC Bank Limited, in terms of Regulations 12(j) of the PFRDA (Pension Fund) Regulations, 2015 including subsequent amendments thereto.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

For HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited

NARENDRA GANGAN

Digitally signed by NARENDRA GANGAN

Date: 2022.11.12 09:49:38 +05'30'

Narendra Gangan

General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer &

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 04:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
