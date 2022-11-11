HDFC Life Insurance : General updates

November 12, 2022 Ref. No.: HDFC Life/CA/2022‐23/73 Listing Department Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, Block G, Sir PJ Towers, Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Fort, Mumbai‐ 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: HDFCLIFE BSE Security Code: 540777 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This has reference to the composite scheme of amalgamation for amalgamation of (i) HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, and (ii) Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (one of the promoters of the Company) with and into HDFC Bank Limited (composite scheme of amalgamation).

In this regard, we wish to inform that the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority vide its letter dated November 11, 2022, has provided its approval for change in shareholding of the Company i.e. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Sponsor for HDFC Pension Management Company Ltd.) due to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation i.e. change in promoter of Sponsor from Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited to HDFC Bank Limited, in terms of Regulations 12(j) of the PFRDA (Pension Fund) Regulations, 2015 including subsequent amendments thereto.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you,

For HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited