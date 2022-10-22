HDFC Life Insurance : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

October 21, 2022 Ref. No.: HDFC Life/CA/2022‐23/67 Listing Department Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, Block G, Sir PJ Towers, Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Fort, Mumbai‐ 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: HDFCLIFE BSE Security Code: 540777 Dear Sir/ Madam, Subject: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 21, 2022 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 21, 2022 have inter‐alia approved the following: Financial Results

The audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half‐year ended September 30, 2022.

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following:‐ Copy of the audited standalone financial results along with auditor's report Copy of the unaudited consolidated financial results along with limited review report Press Release Change in designation of Mr Suresh Badami (DIN: 08224871) from Executive Director to Deputy Managing Director

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors approved the re‐designation of Mr Suresh Badami, Executive Director, as Deputy Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. October 21, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals as may be necessary. Further, pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of the proceeds raised through allotment of equity shares on preferential basis to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, one of the promoters of the Company on September 9, 2022. A statement confirming NIL deviation or variation in the utilisation of proceeds raised through preferential allotment, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee is enclosed herewith. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be re‐open from Monday, October 24, 2022, for all the Designated Persons (i.e. Identified Employees, Directors and KMPs) including their Immediate Relatives and Promoters of the Company.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.15 a.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m. This is for your information and appropriate dissemination. Thanking you, For HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited NARENDRA GANGAN Digitally signed by NARENDRA GANGAN Date:2022.10.21 13:35:34 +05'30' Narendra Gangan General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary Encl.: As above

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP G. M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants 252, Veer Savarkar Marg, 1007, Raheja Chambers, Opp Shivaji Park, 213 Nariman Point, Dadar (W), Mumbai 400028 Mumbai - 400021 Auditor's Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited To, The Board of Directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited We have audited the accompanying standalone financial results of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited as at and for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 which are included in the accompanying Statement of Standalone Audited Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 the Statement of standalone Balance Sheet as on that date and the standalone Receipts and Payments accounts for the half-year ended on that date, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations") and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ("IRDAI") Circular reference: IRDAI/F&I/ REG/ CIR/208/10/2016 dated October 25, 2016 ("Standalone financial results") and which have been digitally signed by us for identification purposes. These Standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim condensed financial statements prepared in accordance with the measurement and recognition principles specified in paragraph 3 below, which is the responsibility of the Company's management and have been approved by the Board of Directors on October 21, 2022. The management's responsibility also includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation of the standalone financial results that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 based on our audit of such interim condensed financial statements, which have been prepared by the Company's Management in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Accounting Standard ("AS") 25, "Interim Financial Reporting", specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, including the relevant provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938 (the "Insurance Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (the "IRDA Act"), orders/directions issued by IRDAI and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent considered relevant and appropriate for the purpose of quarterly and half yearly financial results and which are not inconsistent with the accounting principles as prescribed in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Preparation of Financial Statements and Auditors' Report of Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2002 (the "Regulations") and orders/directions/circulars issued by the IRDAI to the extent applicable.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts disclosed as financial results. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, these Standalone financial results: are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations and IRDAI Circular reference: IRDAI/F&I /REG/CIR/208/10/2016 dated 25 th October 2016 in this regard; and give a true and fair view of the net profit and other financial information for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and also the standalone balance sheet as on that date and the standalone receipts and payments accounts for the half-year ended on that date. Emphasis of Matter 6. We draw your attention to Note 8 to the standalone financial results in respect of Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary namely Exide Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Transferor"), from the appointed date of April 1, 2022, as approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated September 16, 2022 and subsequently approved by IRDAI on October 13, 2022, which has been given effect to in the accompanying financial results as set out in the aforesaid note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other Matter 7. The standalone financial results includes the special purpose financial information of the Transferor Company consequent to its amalgamation into the Company (referred to in Note 8 to the Standalone financial results). We did not audit the special purpose financial information of the Transferor Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, included in the Standalone financial results whose special purpose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 221,211,897 (in '000') and net assets of Rs. 12,197,611 (in '000') as at September 30, 2022, total revenue of Rs. 14,165,264 (in '000') and Rs. 22,093,084 (in '000'), net profit of Rs. 3,89,971 (in '000') and Rs. 11,193 (in '000') for the quarter and half year ended on that date and the Receipts and Payments amounting to Rs. (1,550,440) (in '000') for the half year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial results. This special purpose financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management, and our opinion on the standalone financial results in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the Transferor Company is solely on the reports of the other auditors.