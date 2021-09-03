India's HDFC Life to buy Exide's insurance business for $915 million

The deal will help HDFC Life, the country's largest private-sector insurer, strengthen its foothold in south India. India's life insurance penetration stood at 2.82% in 2019, according to the latest annual report from the country's insurance regulator.

The deal comes at a time the country is gearing up for the initial public offering of state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India.

Exide Industries' shares surged 10% after the deal and were set for their best week in 15 years, while HDFC Life fell as much as 4.2%.

As part of the deal, HDFC Life will issue 87 million shares to Exide Industries at 685 rupees per share and pay 7.26 billion rupees in cash, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6d39f86a-c233-4140-8aa2-3830fafa991a.pdf.

Exide Life had a customer base of 1.2 million and assets of more than 187.81 billion rupees, as of June 30.

The company, which had a total premium income of over 33.25 billion rupees for the financial year 2020-21, will be merged with HDFC Life once the deal closes.

Exide Industries, India's largest manufacturer of lead-acid storage batteries, has till date made a total investment of 16.8 billion rupees in its life insurance business.

"It (the deal) would enhance insurance penetration and further our purpose of providing financial protection to a wider customer base," HDFC Life Chairman Deepak Parekh said.

($1 = 73.0420 Indian rupees)

