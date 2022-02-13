India's Life Insurance Corp plans potential record IPO

* Planned stake sale would dwarf Paytm's record $2.5 bln IPO
* LIC offering crucial to government privatization target
* Company manages more than $450 bln of assets
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - State-run Life Insurance
Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers with the
market regulator for what could be the country's largest initial
public offering (IPO).
The offering is crucial to the Narendra Modi-led
government's efforts to meet its sharply trimmed divestment
target for the current financial year and will provide a measure
of the success of the government's pro-market policies.
India's largest insurer will be selling 316.25 million
shares, according to the draft prospectus dated Feb. 13,
amounting to nearly 5% of the post-offer paid up share capital.
The filing also stated an embedded value of 5.39 trillion
Indian rupees ($71.56 billion). The embedded value is a measure
of future cash flows in life insurance companies and a key
financial gauge for insurers.
The IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite for new
offerings, with a number of companies that listed last year now
trading below their offer prices on concerns over lofty
valuations and looming increases to interest rates by global
central banks fighting inflationary pressures.
The listing also comes against the backdrop of foreign
investors pulling out funds from the domestic market.
The life insurance giant, which had more than 105,000
ful-time employees at the end of September, manages more than
$450 billion of assets and holds more than 60% of India's life
insurance market by premiums.
It also held 61.44 billion rupees of government securities
and T-Bills at Sept. 30 and has put its brand value at $8.66
billion.
Though the government's scaling back of its privatization
target to $10.5 billion raised uncertainty about the size of the
planned LIC offering, government officials have said investors
should not assume the revised target points to a smaller than
expected IPO for LIC.
The government was aiming to raise up to 900 billion rupees
($12.2 billion) from the LIC stake sale.
India's last IPO by a life insurer was in 2017, when HDFC
Life Insurance raised $1.3 billion. The share price
has nearly doubled since listing.
LIC's planned offering will dwarf the record $2.5 billion
IPO by payments company Paytm last year. Though
Paytm's IPO was then the country's biggest, the shares have
since fallen by 58% from its offer price.
Indian companies raised a record $16.6 billion through
initial share sales in 2021, 52% more than the previous record
high in 2017, Refinitiv data shows.
