Indian shares fall as financials weigh, relief steps fail to impress

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on
Tuesday, as financial stocks fell, and economists doubted
whether the new loan guarantees announced by the government as
relief measures would boost growth.
By 0509 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was
down 0.30% at 15,767.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
fell 0.26% to 52,597.28.
"All positive factors are already incorporated in the
market, and there is no big event or positives which can help a
further rally... We are seeing a bit of consolidation," said
Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research in
Mumbai.
Industry leaders and economists said on Monday India's new
federal guarantees on bank loans to small businesses and tourism
sectors, announced by the finance minister, would not be
sufficient to boost economic growth.
"The market has reacted negatively because most of the
measures which were announced are... a repetition of what they
said in the budget," Garg said, adding that the impact of the
measures at the ground level will take some time to reflect.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank index fell
0.80%. Private-sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank
lost 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.
HDFC Life Insurance Co fell as much as 2.3%. Media
reports said the company's promoter Standard Life is selling a
3.46% stake in the insurer at a discount to HDFC Life's Monday
closing price.
The government's announcement to extend loan guarantees to
the tourism sector, however, boosted airline stocks. InterGlobe
Aviation and Spicejet gained 0.5% and 2.3%,
respectively.
In global markets, broader Asian shares edged lower on
concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could
undercut an economic recovery.
