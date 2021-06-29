Log in
    540777   INE795G01014

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(540777)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Indian shares fall as financials weigh, relief steps fail to impress

06/29/2021 | 06:35am BST
BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, as financial stocks fell, and economists doubted whether the new loan guarantees announced by the government as relief measures would boost growth.

By 0509 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.30% at 15,767.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.26% to 52,597.28.

"All positive factors are already incorporated in the market, and there is no big event or positives which can help a further rally... We are seeing a bit of consolidation," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research in Mumbai.

Industry leaders and economists said on Monday India's new federal guarantees on bank loans to small businesses and tourism sectors, announced by the finance minister, would not be sufficient to boost economic growth.

"The market has reacted negatively because most of the measures which were announced are... a repetition of what they said in the budget," Garg said, adding that the impact of the measures at the ground level will take some time to reflect.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank index fell 0.80%. Private-sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank lost 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

HDFC Life Insurance Co fell as much as 2.3%. Media reports said the company's promoter Standard Life is selling a 3.46% stake in the insurer at a discount to HDFC Life's Monday closing price.

The government's announcement to extend loan guarantees to the tourism sector, however, boosted airline stocks. InterGlobe Aviation and Spicejet gained 0.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

In global markets, broader Asian shares edged lower on concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.45% 1508.35 End-of-day quote.5.02%
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -4.07% 696 End-of-day quote.2.91%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -1.26% 642.05 Delayed Quote.21.54%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.46% 1737.2 Delayed Quote.0.37%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.47% 2096.4 Delayed Quote.5.07%
SPICEJET LIMITED 2.12% 79.65 End-of-day quote.-16.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 546 B 7 348 M 5 300 M
Net income 2021 13 768 M 185 M 134 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 101x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 1 407 B 18 938 M 13 662 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 20 257
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 696,00 INR
Average target price 763,37 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vibha U. Padalkar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Niraj Ashwin Shah Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
Parvez Mulla Chief Operating Officer
Narendra Gangan Secretary, Executive VP, Head-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.91%19 787
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-18.05%186 442
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.84%151 054
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-8.42%127 630
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-21.15%41 826
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.66%33 563