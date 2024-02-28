STORY: Hunter Biden, 54, emerged from a dark-colored SUV and entered a congressional office building without answering reporters' questions.

But in prepared testimony released to reporters, the younger Biden took a defiant tone, calling the impeachment inquiry a "baseless" partisan pursuit against his family.

"For more than a year, your committees have hunted me in your partisan political pursuit of my dad," he said, according to the released testimony.

House Republicans have been probing the Biden family's business dealings and have cited claims a made by Alexander Smernov, a former FBI informant. But prosecutors have questioned Smernov's credibility, after he was arrested earlier this month and charged with lying to the FBI.

Most witnesses to testify to the inquiry have said the president was not involved nor had any direct or indirect financial interest in his son's business activities.

"In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships - and never my status as Joe Biden's brother. Those who have said or thought otherwise were either mistaken, ill informed, or flat-out lying," James Biden, the president's brother, told lawmakers on Feb. 21.

The hearing comes three days before the U.S. government will run out of money to keep all agencies open if Congress fails to act by week's end.