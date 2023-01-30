Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HeadHunter Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHR   US42207L1061

HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC

(HHR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2022-02-25 pm EST
15.03 USD   +0.27%
04:36aGoldman Sachs restructures Russian business -RBC, citing sources
RE
01/26Headhunter : Announces the Appointment of Dmitry Sergienkov as Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
01/26HeadHunter Group Pl Announces That Mikhail Zhukov Moves to the Position of President
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs restructures Russian business -RBC, citing sources

01/30/2023 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has restructured its assets in Russia, the RBC daily reported on Monday, citing two investment market sources, a move that could take the U.S. bank closer to a full exit from the country.

U.S. banks have cut exposure to Russia since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year, but foreign lenders require special permission from President Vladimir Putin to sell stakes.

Goldman Sachs, which in March said it was winding down its business in Russia, in November said it had reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter.

One of RBC's sources said Goldman's asset portfolio, which includes minority stakes in recruitment firm Headhunter and real estate database Cian, had been sold to local management.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

An Aug. 5 decree, signed by Putin, banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks. That decree, now in force until the end of 2023, gave Putin the power to issue special waivers in certain cases for deals to go ahead.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC 0.27% 15.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.36% 353.7 Delayed Quote.3.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.09% 69.51 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
All news about HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC
04:36aGoldman Sachs restructures Russian business -RBC, citing sources
RE
01/26Headhunter : Announces the Appointment of Dmitry Sergienkov as Chief Executive Officer - F..
PU
01/26HeadHunter Group Pl Announces That Mikhail Zhukov Moves to the Position of President
CI
01/26HeadHunter Group plc Announces CEO Changes
CI
01/26Headhunter : Announces the Appointment of Dmitry Sergienkov as Chief Executive Officer
PU
01/11Headhunter : Announces Changes to Major Shareholders and the Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
01/11Kismet Capital Group acquired 22.68% stake in HeadHunter Group PLC from Highworld Inves..
CI
2022Headhunter : Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
2022Headhunter : Announces Schedule of 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
2022Headhunter : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 968 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2021 5 391 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 411 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62 835 M 757 M 757 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HeadHunter Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Aleksandrovich Zhukov Chief Executive Officer
Grigorii Moiseev Chief Financial Officer
Dmitri Krukov Chairman
Olga G. Filatova Independent Non-Executive Director
Maksim Melnikov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC0.00%757
SEEK LIMITED11.41%5 862
VISIONAL, INC.8.72%2 811
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.16.57%2 109
DIP CORPORATION0.92%1 648
MEDLEY, INC.15.90%1 126