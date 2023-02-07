Advanced search
10:19aHeadhunter : Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
01/30Goldman Sachs restructures Russian business -RBC, citing sources
RE
01/26Headhunter : Announces the Appointment of Dmitry Sergienkov as Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
HeadHunter : Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

02/07/2023 | 10:19am EST
HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

MOSCOW, Russia, February 7, 2023 - HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) ("HeadHunter" or the "Company") held its extraordinary general meeting on February 6, 2023. As reflected in the voting results below, the only agenda item was not approved by a qualified majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company present in person or by proxy.

1. APPROVAL OF THE AMENDEDAND RESTATEDARTICLES OF ASSOCIATIONOFTHE COMPANY:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained
20,470,773 8,774,605 1,082

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries

Telman Shagants

E-mail: investor@hh.ru

Media Inquiries

Alexander Dzhabarov

E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter Group PLC

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the year ending December 31, 2022, the sufficiency of our resources and our ability to finance our operations for the foreseeable future, our expectations regarding the impact of recent geopolitical developments and sanctions, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, significant competition in our markets, our ability to maintain and enhance our brand, our ability to improve our user experience and product offerings, our ability to respond to industry developments, our reliance on Russian Internet infrastructure, macroeconomic and global geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, privacy and data protection concerns and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), each of which is on file with the SEC and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HeadHunter Group plc published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
