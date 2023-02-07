HeadHunter : Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

MOSCOW, Russia, February 7, 2023 - HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) ("HeadHunter" or the "Company") held its extraordinary general meeting on February 6, 2023. As reflected in the voting results below, the only agenda item was not approved by a qualified majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company present in person or by proxy.

1. APPROVAL OF THE AMENDEDAND RESTATEDARTICLES OF ASSOCIATIONOFTHE COMPANY:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained 20,470,773 8,774,605 1,082

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

