    HHR   US42207L1061

HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC

(HHR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2022-02-25 pm EST
15.03 USD   +0.27%
HeadHunter : Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 02:04pm EDT

05/11/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

MOSCOW, Russia, May 11, 2023 - HeadHunter Group PLC ('HeadHunter' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) held its extraordinary general meeting on May 11, 2023. As reflected in the voting results below, the only agenda item proposed for consideration was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company personally present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

1. APPROVAL OF THE BUYBACK PROGRAM:
Votes for Votes Against Abstained
31,978,490 2,700 3,311

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries
Telman Shagants
E-mail: investor@hh.ru

Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter Group PLC

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HeadHunter Group plc published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 18 085 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2022 3 652 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net cash 2022 1 615 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62 951 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 50,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dmitry Sergienkov Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Mikhail Aleksandrovich Zhukov President & Executive Director
Grigorii Moiseev Chief Financial Officer
Dmitri Krukov Chairman
Olga G. Filatova Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC0.00%758
SEEK LIMITED12.08%5 624
VISIONAL, INC.-20.87%1 982
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.0.73%1 690
DIP CORPORATION-10.82%1 401
MEDLEY, INC.-6.11%883
