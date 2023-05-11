HeadHunter : Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Results of 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

MOSCOW, Russia, May 11, 2023 - HeadHunter Group PLC ('HeadHunter' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) held its extraordinary general meeting on May 11, 2023. As reflected in the voting results below, the only agenda item proposed for consideration was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company personally present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

1. APPROVAL OF THE BUYBACK PROGRAM:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained 31,978,490 2,700 3,311

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries

Telman Shagants

E-mail: investor@hh.ru

Media Inquiries

Alexander Dzhabarov

E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter Group PLC

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.