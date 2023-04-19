HeadHunter : Announces Schedule of Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Schedule of Extraordinary General Meeting

MOSCOW, Russia, April 19, 2023 - HeadHunter Group PLC ('HeadHunter' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') on May 11, 2023, at 10.00 a.m. (Moscow time) with the record date of April 20, 2023, at the Company's headquarters at bldg. 10, Godovikova str. 9, 129085, Moscow, Russia.

The EGM notice, forms of the shareholder's proxy and related materials are available at the Company's website: https://investor.hh.ru/governance/annual-general-meetings

