  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Headlam Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEAD   GB0004170089

HEADLAM GROUP PLC

(HEAD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:02 2022-09-06 am EDT
273.01 GBX   +3.81%
02:13aEarnings Flash (HEAD.L) HEADLAM GROUP Reports H1 Revenue GBP323.8M
MT
02:12aEarnings Flash (HEAD.L) HEADLAM GROUP Posts H1 EPS GBX20.4
MT
09/01Headlam Group plc Announces Appointment of Karen Hubbard as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Headlam : Interim Results 2022 Presentation

09/06/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM RESULTS

Six months ended 30 June 2022

The leading floorcoverings distributor

THE LEADING FLOORCOVERINGS DISTRIBUTOR

Delivering flooring products, expertise and solutions across the industry

2

AGENDA

Chris Payne

Chief Executive

  • About Us
  • H1 2022 Financials
  • Strategy and ESG Update
  • Current Trading and Outlook
  • Summary

3

ABOUT US

66 Businesses

All with individual identities to capture regional and national sales

Supported by the group's centralised resources and processes

21 Distribution hubs and centres

Extensive nationwide network

Ongoing investment in the network, including in systems, equipment and trade counter roll-out

Extensive customer base

Nationwide operations

Strong Balance Sheet

next day delivery and

and growing

and shareholder returns

collections

Largest product offering

Most comprehensive

Comprehensive and

and supplier base

service offering

developing ESG Strategy

Unrivalled expertise, people

Focus on operational efficiency

Focus on strong Corporate

and processes

and cost control

Governance

Comprehensive strategy in place

To increase market leading position, revenue and margin performance

4

H1 2022 FINANCIALS

5

Disclaimer

Headlam Group plc published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 769 M 769 M
Net income 2022 30,1 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net cash 2022 21,2 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,02%
Capitalization 219 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Headlam Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 263,00 GBX
Average target price 515,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Christopher Payne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Graeme Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Amanda Aldridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Theodore King Senior Independent Director
Stephen Charles Bird Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-38.55%252