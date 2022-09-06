Headlam : Interim Results 2022 Presentation

Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 668 M 769 M 769 M Net income 2022 30,1 M 34,6 M 34,6 M Net cash 2022 21,2 M 24,3 M 24,3 M P/E ratio 2022 - Yield 2022 7,02% Capitalization 219 M 252 M 252 M EV / Sales 2022 0,30x EV / Sales 2023 0,29x Nbr of Employees 2 239 Free-Float 91,8% Chart HEADLAM GROUP PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HEADLAM GROUP PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 263,00 GBX Average target price 515,00 GBX Spread / Average Target 95,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Roger Christopher Payne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Keith Graeme Edelman Non-Executive Chairman Amanda Aldridge Independent Non-Executive Director Simon Theodore King Senior Independent Director Stephen Charles Bird Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HEADLAM GROUP PLC -38.55% 252