Headlam Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in selling, marketing, supplying, and distributing floorcoverings and certain other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and certain Continental Europe territories. It has a customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders. The Company provides its customers with a market service through its product range, in-depth knowledge, e-commerce, marketing support, nationwide next-day delivery service, and trade counter collection network. It operates approximately 67 businesses and trade brands across the United Kingdom and Continental Europe (France and the Netherlands), which are supported by the Company's network, central resources, and processes. The Company has a portfolio of own-brand products. Its subsidiaries include HFD Limited, MCD Group Limited, Headlam Holdings BV, and Domus Group of Companies Limited.

Sector Home Furnishings