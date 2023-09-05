HALF YEAR RESULTS
The leading, most trusted experts in flooring
6 months ended 30 June 2023
AGENDA
Chris Payne
Chief Executive
Adam Phillips
Chief Financial Officer
Introduction
H1 2023 Financial Performance
Strategic Progress Update
- Strategic Initiatives
- Sustainability and ESG Strategy
Outlook
- Current Trading
- Capital Allocation
- Summary
2
INTRODUCTION
3
ABOUT US
Long heritage, and strong foundations
30 years operating excellence
- Knowledgeable and long serving colleagues (+2,000)
- Servicing a large and diverse trade customer base
- Long established supplier relationships across the globe
Broadest and largest product range
- Spanning a wide spectrum of
price points and product categories
- Large portfolio of exclusive own brand products, and well recognised brands
- New launches, including sustainable and recyclable products
Nationwide network and operations
- 68 national and regional businesses / brands to maximise reach and sales opportunity
- Next day delivery from extensive distribution network (22 hubs and centres)
- Growing number of trade counter collection sites (59 sites currently)
Leading customer service
- Dedicated sales teams and marketing support
- Tailored service propositions and comprehensive solutions
- Investing in ecommerce and industry leading digital channels
H1 2023 OVERVIEW
Good revenue
growth
Profits lower due to macro and industry headwinds
- Revenue +2.5% at £331.8m despite challenging market backdrop with UK volumes 5% lower
- Strategic initiatives offsetting regional distribution decline: Larger Customers +26.5%; Trade Counters +8.5%; Regional Distribution -2.6%
- Underlying PBT £6.0m (H1 22: £17.3m) impacted by macro and industry headwinds of lower UK residential trading volumes (7% lower), limited manufacturer-led price increases, and high operating cost inflation
Strong cash generation
Continued strategic
progress
- Efficiency and mitigating actions providing £5.0m of support in H1 2023, expected to build in H2
- Strong cash generation with £19.8m of positive Underlying Operating Cash Flow (H1 22: £15.4m outflow)
- Interim dividend of 4.0p (H1 22: 6.2p), cover lowered to 1.5x reflecting confidence for future and strong balance sheet
- Investing for the future, strategic investment in trade counters, people and capability, and improvements to network
5
