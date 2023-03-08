Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Headlam Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEAD   GB0004170089

HEADLAM GROUP PLC

(HEAD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:39:59 2023-03-08 am EST
319.00 GBX   -1.24%
08:54aHeadlam lifts yearly dividend on double-digit rise in profit
AN
07:08aBOE's Dhingra Warns on Risks of Overtightening
DJ
05:40aCold Snap Forces UK to Resort to Backup Coal Power for First Time
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Headlam lifts yearly dividend on double-digit rise in profit

03/08/2023 | 08:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headlam Group PLC - Birmingham, England-based floor coverings distributor - Posts revenue of GBP663.6 million for 2022, down slightly by 0.5% from GBP667.2 million a year earlier. Says revenue is maintained despite "very challenging industry headwinds, reflecting revenue development actions and support from product price increases". Pretax profit jumps by 51% to GBP41.8 million form GBP27.6 million, as operating profit increases by 51% to GBP43.9 million from GBP29.1 million in 2021. Underlying pretax profit is up 3.6% to GBP37.1 million from GBP35.8 million. Declares a total dividend of 17.4 pence per share, up 6.1% from 16.4p the year prior. Looking ahead, says trading is "in line with market expectations for 2023."

Chief Executive Chris Payne says: "Despite very challenging industry headwinds in the year, most notably the UK cost of living crisis and significant operational cost inflation, revenue was maintained and profit improved against 2021. So far in 2023, revenue performance is slightly ahead of last year despite a continuing weak residential sector."

Current stock price: 319.00 pence each, down 1.2% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 7.5%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HEADLAM GROUP PLC
08:54aHeadlam lifts yearly dividend on double-digit rise in profit
AN
07:08aBOE's Dhingra Warns on Risks of Overtightening
DJ
05:40aCold Snap Forces UK to Resort to Backup Coal Power for First Time
DJ
04:36aFTSE 100 Drops on Powell Testimony; Admiral, Financials Weaker
DJ
02:06aEarnings Flash (HEAD.L) HEADLAM GROUP Reports FY22 EPS GBX39.80
MT
02:00aHeadlam Group plc Proposes Final Dividend for 2022, Payable on 2 June 2023
CI
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/03Tranche Update on Headlam Group plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 9, 2022.
CI
03/03Headlam Group plc's Equity Buyback announced on March 9, 2022, has closed with 4,689,34..
CI
03/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEADLAM GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 660 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2022 34,4 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 258 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Headlam Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 323,00 GBX
Average target price 465,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Christopher Payne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Graeme Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Charles Bird Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Rachael Hubbard Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin George Walton Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEADLAM GROUP PLC6.95%306
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.12%7 156
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.76%6 381
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.6.84%5 396
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED4.44%4 410
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED6.82%4 146