  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Headlam Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEAD   GB0004170089

HEADLAM GROUP PLC

(HEAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:49 2022-11-24 am EST
275.50 GBX   -5.33%
06:20aHeadlam notes continued pressure from cost of living crisis in UK
AN
05:28aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Macfarlane confident of annual results
AN
11/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Headlam notes continued pressure from cost of living crisis in UK

11/24/2022 | 06:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Headlam Group PLC on Thursday said trading is still affected by the cost of living crisis in the UK, while continental Europe continued positive performance.

The Birmingham-based floor coverings distributor said trading in the first 10 months of 2022 was marginally below the same period a year prior.

To date in November, Headlam reported a seasonal uplift below historic levels and expects this trend to continue until the end of the year.

Underlying profitability for 2022 is set to be ahead of 2021 but "marginally" below the low end of the range of market expectations.

"The company's strategy of driving new revenue to gain market share from a more efficient operating base has helped provide a countermeasure against the market weakness, and will continue to do so during 2023," it added.

The firm will announce its pre-close trading update on January 19 and final results for 2022 in early March.

Headlam shares fell 5.5% to 275.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 654 M 788 M 788 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 12,9 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 241 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Headlam Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEADLAM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 291,00 GBX
Average target price 465,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Roger Christopher Payne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Graeme Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Charles Bird Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Rachael Hubbard Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin George Walton Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-32.01%291
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-43.96%6 487
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.23%5 449
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-13.39%4 726
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-41.03%4 017
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.02%3 207