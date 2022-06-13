HeadsUp Entertainment International : 1st Quarter Financial Statements
HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
SHIM & Associates LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Suite 970 - 777 Hornby Street Vancouver, B.C. V6Z 1S4
604 559 3511 | F: 604 559 3501
Notice to Reader
HeadsUp Entertainment International, Inc.
1739 - 246 Stewart Green SW
Calgary, AB T3H 3C8
On the basis of information provided by management, we have compiled the condensed consolidated interim balance sheets of HeadsUp Entertainment, Inc. as at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, and the condensed consolidated interim statements of operations, cash flows and equity for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021.
We have not perform an audit engagement or a review engagement, nor were we required to perform procedures to verify the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by management. Accordingly, we do not provide any form of assurance on the financial information.
Readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for their purposes.
SHIM & Associates LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Vancouver, Canada
June 14, 2022
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
HeadsUp Entertainment International, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - See Notice to Reader)
As at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
2,415
$
41,034
Account receivable
29,520
20,398
Prepaid expenses
232,985
245,485
Total current assets
264,920
306,917
Long-term investment
(Note 4)
2,226,610
2,050,560
Loans and notes receivable
(Note 5)
689,096
581,196
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,180,626
$
2,938,673
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
143,106
$
136,690
Short-term loan payable (Note 6)
1,550,520
1,293,870
Due to related parties (Note 7)
684,003
662,011
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,377,629
2,092,571
EQUITY
Common shares (Note 8)
229,090
229,090
Preferred shares (Note 8)
250,000
250,000
Contributed surplus
3,362,157
3,362,157
Deficit
(3,038,250)
(2,995,145)
TOTAL EQUITY
802,997
846,102
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
3,180,626
$
2,938,673
Approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on June 14, 2022:
Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Douglas Wilson, Director
Mark Hutchinson, Director
Richard Keeley, Director
HeadsUp Entertainment International, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - See Notice to Reader)
For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
Revenue
$
4,742
$
1,029
Operating expenses
Advertising and promotion
19,610
15,517
Consulting fees (Notes 8 and 11)
9,969
54,556
Interest expenses (Note 7)
3,600
3,600
Office and miscellaneous
16,259
12,427
Professional fees
6,817
14,002
Travel
714
746
Total operating expenses
56,969
100,848
Net loss before other items
(52,227)
(99,819)
Loss on settlement of debt (Note 8)
-
(943,148)
Interest income
9,122
3
Net loss for the year
$
(43,105)
$
(1,042,964)
Loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
229,089,368
222,207,095
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
HeadsUp Entertainment International, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited - See Notice to Reader)
For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Common Stock
Preferred Stock
Subscriptions
Number of
Number of
received in
Contributed
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
advance
Surplus
Deficit
TOTAL
Balance, January 31, 2021
204,207,657
204,208
5,000,000
250,000
-
1,765,307
(1,602,377)
617,138
Shares issued for cash
500,000
500
-
-
-
49,840
-
50,340
Shares issued for services
19,350,000
19,350
-
-
-
948,151
-
967,501
Shares cancelled
(5,000,000)
(5,000)
-
-
-
5,000
-
-
Subscriptions received in advance
-
-
-
-
125,850
-
-
125,850
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,042,964)
(1,042,964)
Balance, April 30, 2021
219,057,657
219,058
5,000,000
250,000
125,850
2,768,298
(2,645,341)
717,865
Balance, January 31, 2022
229,089,368
229,090
5,000,000
250,000
-
3,362,157
(2,995,145)
846,102
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(43,105)
(43,105)
Balance, April 30, 2022
229,089,368
229,090
5,000,000
250,000
-
3,362,157
(3,038,250)
802,997
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
