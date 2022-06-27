Headwater Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
HEADWATER GOLD INC.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
To the Shareholders and Directors of Headwater Gold Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Headwater Gold Inc. (the "Company") which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together, the "Financial Statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying Financial Statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audits of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the Financial Statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 of the accompanying Financial Statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information, which comprises the information included in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis to be filed with the relevant Canadian securities commissions.
Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audits of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of Financial Statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audits of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audits resulting in this independent auditors' report is Joseph Bonvillain.
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, Canada
June 27, 2022
HEADWATER GOLD INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2021
Note
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
1,276,891
326,410
Restricted cash
9
5,030
4,075,342
Marketable securities
4
777,291
3,024,625
Amounts and other receivable
12
35,619
3,050
Prepaid expenses and deposits
45,897
3,782
Deferred share issuance costs
9
-
183,616
2,140,728
7,616,825
Non-current assets
Office lease
8
94,783
-
Deposits
5
133,329
-
Equipment
6
46,030
-
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
3,361,924
1,451,151
Total assets
5,776,794
9,067,976
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
159,291
283,288
Income taxes payable
-
187,738
Lease liability
8
77,932
-
237,223
471,026
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
8
32,468
-
Deferred income taxes payable
11
-
208,331
Total liabilities
269,691
679,357
Equity
Share capital
9
7,183,585
3,296,978
Subscription receipts
9
-
4,070,224
Reserves
9
717,347
323,079
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(97,035)
(68,243)
Retained earnings (deficit)
(2,296,794)
766,581
5,507,103
8,388,619
Total liabilities and equity
5,776,794
9,067,976
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 27,
2022 and are signed on its behalf by:
/s/"Alistair Waddell"
Director
/s/"Caleb Stroup"
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
4
HEADWATER GOLD INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Year ended
Year ended
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
Note
$
$
Expenses
Accounting and audit
92,941
69,936
Accretion of office lease liability
8
11,287
-
Consulting
96,740
45,929
Depreciation
6, 8
67,461
-
Filing fees
56,234
7,176
General exploration
97,919
73,183
Investor communication
160,309
22,003
Legal
53,261
9,056
Management
205,123
91,157
Office
90,441
83,686
Salaries and benefits
119,993
17,546
Share-based payments
318,655
191,860
Travel
8,567
18,604
Total expenses
(1,378,931)
(630,136)
Other income (expenses)
Finance and interest income
7,969
2,783
Finance expense
(6,666)
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
112,148
(78,195)
Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation assets
7
-
2,426,296
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
7
(492,404)
(6,605)
Unrealized loss on investments
4
(1,502,066)
(110,931)
Loss on disposal of investments
4
(8,408)
-
Total other income (expenses)
(1,889,427)
2,233,348
Income (loss) before tax
(3,268,358)
1,603,212
Income tax expense
11
(769)
(197,476)
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
11
205,752
(219,137)
Net income (loss)
(3,063,375)
1,186,599
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be reclassified to comprehensive loss:
Cumulative translation adjustment
(28,792)
(62,925)
Comprehensive income (loss)
(3,092,167)
1,123,674
Income (loss) per common share, basic
(0.07)
0.04
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
46,540,937
33,350,259
Income (loss) per common share, diluted
(0.07)
0.03
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
46,540,937
34,188,532
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
5
