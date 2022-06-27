Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Headwater Gold Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HWG   CA4221071026

HEADWATER GOLD INC.

(HWG)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  15:47 27/06/2022 BST
0.1450 CAD   -6.45%
Headwater Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

06/27/2022
HEADWATER GOLD INC.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders and Directors of Headwater Gold Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Headwater Gold Inc. (the "Company") which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together, the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying Financial Statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audits of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the Financial Statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the accompanying Financial Statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information, which comprises the information included in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis to be filed with the relevant Canadian securities commissions.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of Financial Statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audits of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audits resulting in this independent auditors' report is Joseph Bonvillain.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, Canada

June 27, 2022

HEADWATER GOLD INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

Note

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

1,276,891

326,410

Restricted cash

9

5,030

4,075,342

Marketable securities

4

777,291

3,024,625

Amounts and other receivable

12

35,619

3,050

Prepaid expenses and deposits

45,897

3,782

Deferred share issuance costs

9

-

183,616

2,140,728

7,616,825

Non-current assets

Office lease

8

94,783

-

Deposits

5

133,329

-

Equipment

6

46,030

-

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

3,361,924

1,451,151

Total assets

5,776,794

9,067,976

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

159,291

283,288

Income taxes payable

-

187,738

Lease liability

8

77,932

-

237,223

471,026

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

8

32,468

-

Deferred income taxes payable

11

-

208,331

Total liabilities

269,691

679,357

Equity

Share capital

9

7,183,585

3,296,978

Subscription receipts

9

-

4,070,224

Reserves

9

717,347

323,079

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(97,035)

(68,243)

Retained earnings (deficit)

(2,296,794)

766,581

5,507,103

8,388,619

Total liabilities and equity

5,776,794

9,067,976

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 27,

2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

/s/"Alistair Waddell"

Director

/s/"Caleb Stroup"

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

HEADWATER GOLD INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Year ended

Year ended

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

Note

$

$

Expenses

Accounting and audit

92,941

69,936

Accretion of office lease liability

8

11,287

-

Consulting

96,740

45,929

Depreciation

6, 8

67,461

-

Filing fees

56,234

7,176

General exploration

97,919

73,183

Investor communication

160,309

22,003

Legal

53,261

9,056

Management

205,123

91,157

Office

90,441

83,686

Salaries and benefits

119,993

17,546

Share-based payments

318,655

191,860

Travel

8,567

18,604

Total expenses

(1,378,931)

(630,136)

Other income (expenses)

Finance and interest income

7,969

2,783

Finance expense

(6,666)

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

112,148

(78,195)

Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation assets

7

-

2,426,296

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

7

(492,404)

(6,605)

Unrealized loss on investments

4

(1,502,066)

(110,931)

Loss on disposal of investments

4

(8,408)

-

Total other income (expenses)

(1,889,427)

2,233,348

Income (loss) before tax

(3,268,358)

1,603,212

Income tax expense

11

(769)

(197,476)

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

11

205,752

(219,137)

Net income (loss)

(3,063,375)

1,186,599

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified to comprehensive loss:

Cumulative translation adjustment

(28,792)

(62,925)

Comprehensive income (loss)

(3,092,167)

1,123,674

Income (loss) per common share, basic

(0.07)

0.04

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

46,540,937

33,350,259

Income (loss) per common share, diluted

(0.07)

0.03

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

46,540,937

34,188,532

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Headwater Gold Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 22:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
