Headwater Gold : Reports High-Grade Gold from Multiple Veins in Initial Assays from Drill Hole SP22-13, Spring Peak Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 9, 2023: Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (OTCQB: HWAUF) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to report initial assay results from the core completion of drill hole SP22-13 from its Spring Peak project, located in Nevada, USA. The completion of the 2022 drill campaign at Spring Peak was announced on December 7, 2022.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Headwater Gold Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:18:08 UTC.