Healios K K : Exercise of Exclusive Option for a License Agreement with STEMAXON for the Development of UDC-Derived Photoreceptor Cells

June 12, 2022 Company Name: HEALIOS K.K. Representative: Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO (TSE Growth Code: 4593)

Exercise of Exclusive Option for a License Agreement with STEMAXON for the Development of UDC-Derived Photoreceptor Cells

HEALIOS K.K. ("Healios") announces that it has exercised option rights and entered into exclusive negotiations with STEMAXON (Head office: Montreal, Canada; CEO: Gilbert Bernier, PhD; hereinafter referred to as "StemAxon"), a Canadian bio-venture company, in relation to a license agreement for technology to differentiate stem cells, including iPS cells, into photoreceptor cells.

The goal of this alliance between StemAxon and Healios is the commercialization of Universal Donor Cell ("UDC")*1 derived cone photoreceptors to be used in the treatment of macular degeneration and related retinal diseases, a disease area of severe unmet medical need that affects millions of patients each year globally.

Healios has been conducting research and development of UDC derived allogeneic iPS cells that enable suppression of immune rejection using gene editing technology, and has been conducting joint research*2 with StemAxon for the establishment of a method to induce differentiation of UDC-based photoreceptor cells for retinal diseases. Following the confirmation of the visual functional recovery following the transplantation of UDC-derived photoreceptor cells in a large animal model, Healios exercised its option rights and entered exclusive negotiations in relation to exclusive worldwide licensing rights to StemAxon's intellectual property.

Photoreceptor cells are one of the cells that make up the retina and are particularly responsive to light, and in various retinal diseases their damage results in vision loss. The photoreceptor cells successfully produced by the two-dimensional mass culture combining StemAxon's and Healios' technologies are color-sensing, cone cell-dominant, polarized photoreceptor cell sheets, and we have confirmed that there is little contamination of unnecessary cells such as bipolar cells, which can be an obstacle to improving visual acuity. It is expected to be used as a therapeutic agent for various retinal diseases in the future.

Under the mission of "Life Explosion", Healios is researching new treatment methods in various fields in order to deliver healing and hope to people suffering from intractable diseases with stem cell technology. We will utilize Helios' proprietary UDC-based iPSC platform to further enhance our pipeline and continue to partner with other pharmaceutical companies.

There is no payment associated with this exclusive negotiation and it has no impact on our consolidated financial results. We will promptly make an announcement on any matter that requires

