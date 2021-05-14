Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Healios K.K.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4593   JP3835100003

HEALIOS K.K.

(4593)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/13
1580 JPY   -0.57%
10:51aHEALIOS K K  : FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
PU
10:47aHEALIOS K K  : Cell Processing Center Establishment
PU
03/31HEALIOS K K  : Full Enrolment of ONE-BRIDGE Study for Patients with ARDS
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healios K K : Cell Processing Center Establishment

05/14/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 14, 2021

Company Name:

HEALIOS K.K.

Representative:

Hardy TS Kagimoto,

Chairman & CEO

(TSE Mothers Code: 4593)

Cell Processing Center Establishment

HEALIOS K.K. ("Healios") is pleased to announce that we have decided to establish a cell processing center ("CPC") at the facility under consideration by the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation in Kobe.

Healios is currently engaged in the R&D of immuno-oncology therapeutics using natural killer (NK) cells derived from allogeneic iPSCs and which possess specific functions that have been enhanced through gene editing technology (development code: HLCN061). Healios has also established next- generation "universal-donor" iPSCs with a reduced risk of immune rejection*1 regardless of patient HLA type*2, and is engaged in R&D related to various iPSC regenerative medicine products that utilize these universal donor cells as a starting material.

The CPC we plan to be establish will be used for the production of Healios' investigational iPSC regenerative medicine products in compliance with GCTP*3/GMP*4 standards. The use of this CPC will allow Healios to efficiently produce NK cells to be used as investigational product and enable more rapid transition to clinical trials. At the same time, it will facilitate Healios' internal consolidation of manufacturing technology and expertise required for the production of iPSC regenerative medicine products. By expediting our R&D activities inclusive of the efficient manufacturing of clinical trial product with the eventual goal of commercialization, we hope to bring new treatments and greater hope to patients around the world as quickly as possible.

This action has no impact on our company's consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year. We will promptly make the necessary announcements in the event that any matter requiring disclosure arises in the future.

Overview of the CPC

（１）Address:

Minatojima-Minamimachi6-3-5,Chuo-ku,Kobe-city, Hyogo

Located within the Kobe Center for Medical Innovation (KCMI)

（２）Total floor area: Approximately 240m²

（３）Purpose of use:

Production of investigational iPSC regenerative medicine products that comply with GCTP/GMP standards

（４）Scheduled commencement of use of facility: January 2022

1

*1 Immune rejection

This is a response involving the immune cells during the transplantation of cells or an organ derived from a different individual which results in the transplanted cells or organ (implant) being recognized as a foreign entity and attacked/rejected by the immune cells.

*2 HLA Type

HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) is an important molecule expressed in all human cells that is involved in how our immune system functions. Any substance in an individual's body with HLA type that differs from the individual's own is recognized as a foreign substance, which triggers an immune response that rejects and attacks that substance. Therefore, ensuring a match of HLA type is extremely important in organ transplantation.

*3 GCTP

An acronym for "Good Gene, Cellular, and Tissue-based Products Manufacturing Practice," GCTP is a set of standards governing the production management and quality control of regenerative medicine products.

*4 GMP

An acronym for "Good Manufacturing Practice," GMP is a set of standards governing the production management and quality control of pharmaceutical products.

Contact:

Department of Corporate Communications, HEALIOS K.K.

E-mail:ir@healios.jp

2

Disclaimer

Healios KK published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:46:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEALIOS K.K.
10:51aHEALIOS K K  : FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
PU
10:47aHEALIOS K K  : Cell Processing Center Establishment
PU
03/31HEALIOS K K  : Full Enrolment of ONE-BRIDGE Study for Patients with ARDS
PU
01/04HEALIOS K K  : Patient Enrollment Underway for Healios' Clinical Trials
MT
2020HEALIOS K K  : Establishes New Regenerative Medicine Venture Capital Fund
MT
2020HEALIOS K K  : Full Enrolment of COVID-19 Induced ARDS Patient Cohort in ONE-BRI..
PU
2020HEALIOS K K  : FY2020 Q2 Financial Results
PU
2020HEALIOS K K  : First COVID-19 Induced ARDS Patient Enrolled in HEALIOS ONE-BRIDG..
PU
2017Tiny stem cell companies close in on major heart disease goals
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82,0 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net income 2021 -4 409 M -40,3 M -40,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 825 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 82 304 M 751 M 752 M
EV / Sales 2021 1 026x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HEALIOS K.K.
Duration : Period :
Healios K.K. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALIOS K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 580,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tadahisa Kagimoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Patrick Kincaid Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kouichi Tamura Executive Officer, Head-Research & Production Area
Masanori Sawada Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Alfant Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIOS K.K.-19.67%745
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.77%86 425
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.31%57 982
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.30%55 488
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.97%53 556
BIONTECH SE121.77%43 665