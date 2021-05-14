Healios K K : FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 82,0 M 0,75 M 0,75 M Net income 2021 -4 409 M -40,3 M -40,3 M Net Debt 2021 1 825 M 16,7 M 16,7 M P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x Yield 2021 0,21% Capitalization 82 304 M 751 M 752 M EV / Sales 2021 1 026x EV / Sales 2022 11,2x Nbr of Employees 114 Free-Float 43,5% Chart HEALIOS K.K. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HEALIOS K.K. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 1 580,00 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Tadahisa Kagimoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Richard Patrick Kincaid Chief Financial Officer & Director Kouichi Tamura Executive Officer, Head-Research & Production Area Masanori Sawada Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President Michael J. Alfant Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HEALIOS K.K. -19.67% 745 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 15.77% 86 425 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 14.31% 57 982 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -9.30% 55 488 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 4.97% 53 556 BIONTECH SE 121.77% 43 665