Healios K K : FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
Company
HEALIOS K.K. (TSE 4593)
Date
-
Strategy/Updates
-
HLCM051 ARDS
-
HLCM051 Stroke
-
iPSC Platform
-
HLCN061 Immuno-oncology (NK Cells)
-
HLCR011 AMD/
HLCL041 Liver Organ Bud Platform
-
Financial Highlights
-
Appendix
| 02 | 06 | 13 | 19 | 30 | 37
| 41 | 45
Hybrid Strategy
-
Generate near term profits in stroke and ARDS indications
-
Reinvest profits in our world-leading engineered IPSC platform to create next generation therapies for the global market
|
MultiStem
|
|
iPSC Platform
|
|
|
New Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
|
|
|
iPSC
|
|
|
Immuno-oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
|
|
|
|
Gene
|
|
|
STROKE
|
|
Editing
|
|
|
Organ buds
|
|
|
|
|
ARDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
…
|
(Somatic stem cell product
|
|
|
iPSC
|
|
obtained from
|
Reinvest
|
Ma nufacturing
|
x
|
Reinvest
|
…
|
adult bone marrow)
|
Immuno
|
|
|
Engage deeply with regenerative medicine innovation around the world through our venture fund activities
|
Important
|
Building relationships
|
High return
|
informational insights
|
with promising companies
|
investments
Saisei Ventures LLC (US based) has made its initial investments in Japan and US private venture companies.
|
|
2
Update
Pipeline in Inflammatory Conditions, Immuno-oncology, and Replacement Therapies
|
Development
|
Indication
|
Country /
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
Clinical trial
|
|
Preparation for
|
Apply/
|
On Market
|
Progress status
|
Code
|
Region
|
test
|
（ Regenerative medical products）
|
application
|
Approved
|
Inflammatory
|
Ischemic
|
Japan
|
|
Phase2/3
|
|
|
SAKIGAKE Designation
|
Finalizing patient enrollment
|
Conditions
|
Stroke
|
|
|
|
System
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HLCM051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARDS
|
Japan
|
|
Phase2
|
|
|
Orphan regenerative
|
Patient enrollment completed
|
|
|
|
|
medicine product
|
Pending data analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development
|
Indication
|
Country /
|
Pre-clinical
|
Phase 1
|
Phase 2
|
Phase 3
|
Preparation for
|
Apply/
|
On Market
|
Progress status
|
Code
|
Region
|
test
|
trial
|
trial
|
trial
|
application
|
Approved
|
|
|
|
Immuno-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development of
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
genetically modified NK cells(*1)
|
HLCN061
|
Solid Tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US/EU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint research with the National
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancer Center Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development
|
|
Country /
|
Pre-clinical
|
Phase 1
|
Phase 2
|
Phase 3
|
Preparation for
|
Apply/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indication
|
Region
|
|
|
|
|
application
|
On Market
|
Progress status
|
|
Code
|
|
test
|
trial
|
trial
|
trial
|
Approved
|
|
Replacement
|
HLCR011
|
Wet AMD
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undergoing preparation for clinical trial
|
Therapies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint development with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HLCR012
|
Dry AMD
|
US/EU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HLCL041
|
Metabolic Liver
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint research with Yokohama
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City University
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1) NK Cells: Natural Killer Cells
|
|
3
Update
HLCM051 ARDS: ONE-BRIDGE Study
Phase 2 trial for patients with pneumonia induced ARDS in Japan (ONE-BRIDGE Study)
-
Full enrollment was completed in March 2021
Note: Regarding the additional cohort for 5 patients of COVID -19 induced ARDS in Japan, full enrollment was completed in August 2020
Development plan
March 2021
Patient enrollment
April 2019completed First patient enrolled
＊Pending data analysis and evaluation for 35 patients
＊Consulting with regulatory authorities
|
Patient enrolment
|
Data analysis /
|
Preparation
|
Apply
|
Approval /
|
publication
|
Sales
|
|
|
＊HLCM051 has been designated as an orphan regenerative medicine product for use in the treatment of ARDS.
|
|
4
