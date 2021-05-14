Log in
HEALIOS K K  : FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
PU
HEALIOS K K  : Cell Processing Center Establishment
PU
HEALIOS K K  : Full Enrolment of ONE-BRIDGE Study for Patients with ARDS
PU
Healios K K : FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

05/14/2021 | 10:51am EDT
FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

Company

HEALIOS K.K. (TSE 4593)

Date

May 14, 2021

  1. Strategy/Updates
  2. HLCM051 ARDS
  3. HLCM051 Stroke
  4. iPSC Platform
  5. HLCN061 Immuno-oncology (NK Cells)
  6. HLCR011 AMD/

HLCL041 Liver Organ Bud Platform

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Appendix

| 02 | 06 | 13 | 19 | 30 | 37

| 41 | 45

1

Hybrid Strategy

  • Generate near term profits in stroke and ARDS indications
  • Reinvest profits in our world-leading engineered IPSC platform to create next generation therapies for the global market

MultiStem

iPSC Platform

New Products

Global

Japan

Global

iPSC

Immuno-oncology

X

Ophthalmology

Gene

STROKE

Editing

Organ buds

ARDS

(Somatic stem cell product

iPSC

obtained from

Reinvest

Ma nufacturing

x

Reinvest

adult bone marrow)

Immuno

Oncology

Engage deeply with regenerative medicine innovation around the world through our venture fund activities

Important

Building relationships

High return

informational insights

with promising companies

investments

Saisei Ventures LLC (US based) has made its initial investments in Japan and US private venture companies.

© HEALIOS K.K. All rights reserved.

2

Update

Pipeline in Inflammatory Conditions, Immuno-oncology, and Replacement Therapies

Development

Indication

Country /

Pre-clinical

Clinical trial

Preparation for

Apply/

On Market

Progress status

Code

Region

test

（ Regenerative medical products）

application

Approved

Inflammatory

Ischemic

Japan

Phase2/3

SAKIGAKE Designation

Finalizing patient enrollment

Conditions

Stroke

System

HLCM051

ARDS

Japan

Phase2

Orphan regenerative

Patient enrollment completed

medicine product

Pending data analysis

Development

Indication

Country /

Pre-clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Preparation for

Apply/

On Market

Progress status

Code

Region

test

trial

trial

trial

application

Approved

Immuno-

Research and development of

Oncology

Japan

genetically modified NK cells(*1)

HLCN061

Solid Tumors

US/EU

Joint research with the National

Cancer Center Japan

Development

Country /

Pre-clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Preparation for

Apply/

Indication

Region

application

On Market

Progress status

Code

test

trial

trial

trial

Approved

Replacement

HLCR011

Wet AMD

Japan

Undergoing preparation for clinical trial

Therapies

Joint development with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

HLCR012

Dry AMD

US/EU

HLCL041

Metabolic Liver

Japan

Joint research with Yokohama

Disease

City University

*1) NK Cells: Natural Killer Cells

© HEALIOS K.K. All rights reserved.

3

Update

HLCM051 ARDS: ONE-BRIDGE Study

Phase 2 trial for patients with pneumonia induced ARDS in Japan (ONE-BRIDGE Study)

  • Full enrollment was completed in March 2021

Note: Regarding the additional cohort for 5 patients of COVID -19 induced ARDS in Japan, full enrollment was completed in August 2020

Development plan

March 2021

Patient enrollment

April 2019completed First patient enrolled

Pending data analysis and evaluation for 35 patients

Consulting with regulatory authorities

Patient enrolment

Data analysis /

Preparation

Apply

Approval /

publication

Sales

HLCM051 has been designated as an orphan regenerative medicine product for use in the treatment of ARDS.

© HEALIOS K.K. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Healios KK published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
