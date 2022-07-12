July 12, 2022 Company Name: HEALIOS K.K. Representative: Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO (TSE Growth Code: 4593)

Healios eNK Cells: Regenerative Medicine Product Quality Consultation

with the PMDA for Planned Clinical Trials

HEALIOS K.K. ("Healios") is developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies for solid tumors using NK cells*1 derived from allogeneic iPSCs (Development Code: HLCN061 "eNK cells") whose specific functions have been enhanced with gene editing technology. In preparation for the start of clinical trials using eNK cells, we have conducted a regenerative medicine product quality consultation*2 (face-to-face advice) with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

Healios has succeeded in developing eNK cells through its own research and has confirmed that eNK cells have anti-tumor effects in mice engrafted with human lung cancer cells and human liver cancer cells. We are conducting joint research with the National Cancer Center Japan, Hiroshima University, and the Hyogo Medical University, to evaluate the effect of eNK cells in various human solid cancers. Furthermore, we have established an automated, 3D perfusion bioreactor based manufacturing system that enables efficient and stable mass production of eNK cells for the manufacture of investigational product. Healios initiated the operations of its Cell Processing Center (CPC), a GMP manufacturing facility based on these technologies, and is advancing preparations for eNK clinical trials.

As part of these preparations, we have begun consultations with the PMDA through a formal regenerative medicine product quality consultation process. In an initial face-to-face consultation meeting, we have discussed with the authorities genome analysis and evaluation of transgenic iPS cells for the purpose of assessing the quality of HLCN061, among other matters. We will continue with consultations with the PMDA as we work towards the submission of an investigational new drug application and the start a clinical trial in FY2024.

Even though the advent of molecular targeted drugs and cancer immunotherapy has improved treatment outcomes for some cancer patients, the efficacy of existing treatments for solid tumors remains poor. Healios is committed to its continued research and development of effective treatments for solid cancer patients.

*1 Natural killer (NK) cells

Natural killer (NK) cells are a subset of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. NK cells play a central role in a cell mediated defense system that human bodies naturally have, and attack cancer cells and virus-infected cells. The expected efficacy of treatments using NK cells includes life- extension, promotion of healing, relief of symptoms, and improvement of quality of life.

1