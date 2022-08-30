C2N Diagnostics and Healius Ltd Announce Partnership to Bring PrecivityAD™ and Related Brain Health Biomarkers to Patients in Australia

C 2 N Diagnostics, a leader in advanced brain health diagnostics, and Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS), one of Australia's leading listed healthcare companies, today announced a partnership that will aim to bring C 2 N’s PrecivityAD™ blood test and related brain health biomarkers to the forefront of memory and dementia care in Australia. The partnership represents C 2 N’s first international country-wide agreement as it expands its offerings beyond the United States and Europe.

The partnership prioritizes the development of widely accessible and high-quality blood testing services to help patients in Australia who are experiencing memory or thinking issues to receive a timely and accurate diagnosis of their cognitive impairment. Under the initial phase of the collaboration, Healius will leverage its professional staff and expansive network of ~2,000 patient collection centers across Australia to collect, process, and ship patient samples to C 2 N’s St. Louis, Missouri, USA lab facility. At C 2 N’s state-of-the-art CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and ISO13485 certified lab, samples will be analyzed and test results reported back to Healius for sharing with healthcare providers and patients.

Early diagnosis is the first step toward determining the appropriate care plan for people undergoing an evaluation for Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia. In Australia, the government estimates that nearly half a million people are currently living with dementia, a number that is expected to double in the next four decades.

Dr. Joel Braunstein, C 2 N’s CEO, says, “We are honored to partner with Healius, which provides Australians with affordable, accessible, and comprehensive health care. We have learned many lessons from our PrecivityAD™ blood test experience in the United States, and we look forward to sharing these details with our colleagues at Healius. Together, we want to educate, raise quality of care, and offer clinically effective solutions for patients and care givers dealing with the concern of Alzheimer’s disease. Australia’s health sector is known for its innovation, and we are delighted to contribute to that legacy.”

Dr. Malcolm Parmenter, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Healius adds, “Our team of pathologists and scientists is very impressed with the quality and innovation of the C 2 N Diagnostics team. Current diagnostic approaches in Australia are relatively invasive and expensive. This partnership will make a real difference to the many Australians affected by cognitive impairment. New diagnostic approaches such as C 2 N’s PrecivityAD™ blood test will help realize the goal of early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease at a time when optimal long-term plans and indeed preventive treatment may be possible to implement. Alzheimer’s disease transcends national borders, and this international partnership is a major step forward for all of us.”

Representatives from both companies expect to release further announcements in the near future about their service offerings and how clinicians will be able to access these services to benefit patients and their families.

About C 2 N Diagnostics, LLC

C 2 N Diagnostics is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation™. C 2 N strives to provide exceptional laboratory services and products in the field of brain health. C 2 N’s biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. For more information visit www.C2N.com.

About Healius Ltd.

For over 30 years Healius has been one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, committed to supporting quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all Australians. Today, Healius has two core diagnostics businesses, pathology and imaging. Through its unique footprint of centres and its 11,000 employees, Healius provides Australia-wide specialty diagnostic services to consumers and their referring practitioners. Healius is currently exploring opportunities to sell its day hospitals business. For more information visit www.healius.com.au

