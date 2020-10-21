Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Healius Limited    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LIMITED

(HLS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healius : Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice - Arlene Tansey - HLS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

3Appendix

3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

HEALIUS LIMITED

ABN

24 064 530 516

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Arlene Tansey

Date of last notice

28 November 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

22 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

15,920 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

Mantan Nominees Pty Ltd

11,920 Ordinary shares

Arpat Pty Ltd

4,000 Ordinary shares

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Not applicable

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Not applicable

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

Authorised by:

Charles Tilley

Company Secretary

22 October 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 03:54:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEALIUS LIMITED
10/21HEALIUS : Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice - Arlene Tansey - HLS
PU
10/21HEALIUS : Results of Annual General Meeting 2020 - HLS
PU
10/21Australia shares near two-week low as energy, financial stocks weigh
RE
10/21HEALIUS : 2020 AGM Presentation - HLS
PU
10/21HEALIUS : 2020 AGM - CEO Address to Shareholders - HLS
PU
10/21HEALIUS : 2020 AGM - Chair Address to Shareholders - HLS
PU
10/21HEALIUS : Appointment of Jenny Macdonald as a Non-executive Director - HLS
PU
10/21HEALIUS : Trading Update - HLS
PU
10/08HEALIUS : Update on Tax Case for Financial Years 2003 to 2007 - HLS
PU
09/30HEALIUS : Becoming a substantial holder - HLS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 795 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net income 2021 93,2 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
Net Debt 2021 112 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 2 143 M 1 525 M 1 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart HEALIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Healius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALIUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,45 AUD
Last Close Price 3,44 AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene May Tansey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LIMITED24.64%1 516
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED25.46%12 324
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.117.79%7 757
NEOGENOMICS, INC.46.15%4 721
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED46.59%2 388
FLEURY S.A.-7.57%1 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group