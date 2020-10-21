Healius : Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice - Arlene Tansey - HLS

3Appendix
3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
HEALIUS LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
24 064 530 516
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Arlene Tansey
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
28 November 2018
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
22 October 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
15,920 Ordinary Shares
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
|
Number & class of securities
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
|
|
|
|
to the relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mantan Nominees Pty Ltd
|
|
11,920 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
Arpat Pty Ltd
|
|
4,000 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Not applicable
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
Detail of contract
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
interest relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised by:
Charles Tilley
Company Secretary
22 October 2020
