Healius : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
On-market
9 December 2020
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
Before previous day
Previous day
0
135,151
A$0.00A$512,587.20
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Before previous day
Previous day
highest price paid:
n/a
highest price paid:
3.850
date:
n/a
lowest price paid:
n/a
lowest price paid:
3.775
date:
n/a
highest price allowed
under rule 7.33:
4.0552
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be
bought back
No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to $200,000,000 in consideration provided that the total number of shares bought back is within the 10/12 limits of the announced Appendix 3C
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by
Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 30/12/20
Company Secretary
Print name:
Charles Tilley
