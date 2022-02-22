Healius : HLS - Presentation of Half Year 2022 Results
Group results
onlyGroup $m
Revenue
EBIT
NPAT (Reported incl. discontinued operations)
Underlying
1 Reported
2
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
1,339.0
936.4
1,338.0
927.6
376.1
136.0
361.7
140.0
245.6
75.3
233.2
62.8
use
Dividend cps 100% franked
10.0
6.5
Underlying results at record levels
•
Underpinned by Pathology's pivotal role in COVID testing, with good growth in core business
•
Labour (outside of COVID requirements), property and IT costs well contained. Consumable volume growth masking sourcing success
•
Gross operating cash flow conversion >90%, normalised for high volumes in last 2 weeks. Strong capital position
Positioned for growth
Expect catch-up for known underdiagnosis and backlog in routine care
Baseload COVID-19 PCR testing to remain. Investment to meet new variants with lower cost/test and <24 hr turnaround times
Axis Radiology acquisition completed, Murdoch Day Hospital development and Agilex Biolabs acquisition announced
personalr
Strong returns to shareholders
•
$140.8 million on share buyback and final FY2021 dividend
•
1H 2022 interim dividend of 10.0 cps, compared to 6.5 cps in 1H 2021 and 6.75 cps in 2H 2021
2
1H 2022 Results
2 Reconciliation slide 20
1All comments relate to underlying results unless noted
Pathology
only
Underlying
1H 2022
1H 2021
Better/
$m
$m
(worse) %
Revenue
1,112.3
711.4
56.4
EBITDA
471.1
209.2
125.2
Depreciation and amortisation
(95.3)
(82.3)
(15.8)
EBIT
375.8
126.9
196.1
use
Total capital expenditure
13.0
17.4
25.3
• Strong 1H 2022 performance due to COVID testing during Delta and Omicron outbreaks averaging >40k tests pwd
• Core (non-COVID) revenue up 3% with commercial segment the highlight
• Strong period of catch-up expected for known backlog / underdiagnosis of routine healthcare
personalr
•
SIP initiatives, including closure of further low-margin ACCs, delivering higher margins. E-commerce portal and consumer products launched
•
Capital investment in rapid PCR testing and collection automation, digital platform development, upgraded Serum Work Area nearly complete
•
Agilex Biolabs acquisition = strategic adjacency with high-margincapital-light growth profile and revenue diversification
3
1H 2022 Results
Imaging
Underlying
1H 2022
1H 2021
Better/
(worse) %
$m
$m
Revenue
199.6
200.4
(0.4)
EBITDA
42.5
38.8
9.5
onlyDepreciation and amortisation
(30.6)
(24.6)
(24.4)
EBIT
11.9
14.2
(16.2)
use
Total capital expenditure
38.9
4.3
Large
•
Revenue reflects industry-wide impacts of COVID-19 and elective surgery restrictions
•
State-based trading:
personalr
•
Above market performance in VIC and QLD (incl. inorganic)
•
On market in NSW (excl. Delta lockdown in SW Sydney, telehealth/GP shortages on Medical Centre referrals, and site closures on
BUPA immigration screening contract)
•
Well-placed for rebound in demand from backlog in diagnosis and surgery, with strong hospital presence
•
Margin impacted by locum costs due to radiologist shortages with site labour (excl. radiologists) reduced by 4%
•
SIP investments in Lumus Imaging brand / development of automated booking, referral and rostering costed in results, previously non-underlying
•
Capital investment includes Axis Radiology ($12.6 million) and imaging equipment purchased outright rather than leased since 2H 2021
4
1H 2022 Results
Day Hospitals
Underlying
1H 2022
1H 2021
Better/
$m
$m
(worse) %
Revenue
24.6
24.7
(0.4)
EBITDA
6.8
8.4
(19.0)
onlyDepreciation and amortisation
(3.8)
(3.3)
(15.2)
EBIT
3.0
5.1
(41.2)
use
Total capital expenditure
1.4
1.3
(7.7)
• Westside Private revenue up 24%. Group-wide experienced similar conditions to Imaging
• Well-placed for rebound in demand from backlog in elective surgery
• EBIT included:
personalr
• Investment in development resources for growth, and
• PCP included JobKeeper and other support payments (JobKeeper repaid in 2H 2021)
• Brookvale on-going profitability under Montserrat management
• Announced development of Murdoch day hospital and cancer centre
• Strong pipeline of roll-up and greenfield opportunities
5
1H 2022 Results
DH division consists of Montserrat and Brookvale Day Hospital. Adora and 3 co-located Healius Day Hospitals classified
as discontinued operations. Comparative results have been adjusted - refer slide 19
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.