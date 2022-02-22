Log in
    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LIMITED

(HLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 07:00:28 pm
4.31 AUD   +2.86%
HEALIUS : HLS - Presentation of Half Year 2022 Results
02/15Morgan Stanley rates HLS as Equal-weight
02/01Healius Limited acquired Agilex Biolabs Pty Ltd.
Healius : HLS - Presentation of Half Year 2022 Results

02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
23 February 2022

23 February 2022

1H 2022 Results

Group results

Group $m

Revenue

EBIT

NPAT (Reported incl. discontinued operations)

Underlying1Reported2

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

1,339.0

936.4

1,338.0

927.6

376.1

136.0

361.7

140.0

245.6

75.3

233.2

62.8

use

Dividend cps 100% franked

10.0

6.5

Underlying results at record levels

Underpinned by Pathology's pivotal role in COVID testing, with good growth in core business

Labour (outside of COVID requirements), property and IT costs well contained. Consumable volume growth masking sourcing success

Gross operating cash flow conversion >90%, normalised for high volumes in last 2 weeks. Strong capital position

Positioned for growth

  • Expect catch-up for known underdiagnosis and backlog in routine care
  • Baseload COVID-19 PCR testing to remain. Investment to meet new variants with lower cost/test and <24 hr turnaround times
  • Axis Radiology acquisition completed, Murdoch Day Hospital development and Agilex Biolabs acquisition announced

personalr

Strong returns to shareholders

$140.8 million on share buyback and final FY2021 dividend

1H 2022 interim dividend of 10.0 cps, compared to 6.5 cps in 1H 2021 and 6.75 cps in 2H 2021

2

1H 2022 Results

2 Reconciliation slide 20

1All comments relate to underlying results unless noted

Pathology

only

Underlying

1H 2022

1H 2021

Better/

$m

$m

(worse) %

Revenue

1,112.3

711.4

56.4

EBITDA

471.1

209.2

125.2

Depreciation and amortisation

(95.3)

(82.3)

(15.8)

EBIT

375.8

126.9

196.1

use

Total capital expenditure

13.0

17.4

25.3

Strong 1H 2022 performance due to COVID testing during Delta and Omicron outbreaks averaging >40k tests pwd

Core (non-COVID) revenue up 3% with commercial segment the highlight

Strong period of catch-up expected for known backlog / underdiagnosis of routine healthcare

personalr

SIP initiatives, including closure of further low-margin ACCs, delivering higher margins. E-commerce portal and consumer products launched

Capital investment in rapid PCR testing and collection automation, digital platform development, upgraded Serum Work Area nearly complete

Agilex Biolabs acquisition = strategic adjacency with high-margincapital-light growth profile and revenue diversification

3

1H 2022 Results

Imaging

Underlying

1H 2022

1H 2021

Better/

(worse) %

$m

$m

Revenue

199.6

200.4

(0.4)

EBITDA

42.5

38.8

9.5

Depreciation and amortisation

(30.6)

(24.6)

(24.4)

EBIT

11.9

14.2

(16.2)

use

Total capital expenditure

38.9

4.3

Large

Revenue reflects industry-wide impacts of COVID-19 and elective surgery restrictions

State-based trading:

personalr

Above market performance in VIC and QLD (incl. inorganic)

On market in NSW (excl. Delta lockdown in SW Sydney, telehealth/GP shortages on Medical Centre referrals, and site closures on

BUPA immigration screening contract)

Well-placed for rebound in demand from backlog in diagnosis and surgery, with strong hospital presence

Margin impacted by locum costs due to radiologist shortages with site labour (excl. radiologists) reduced by 4%

SIP investments in Lumus Imaging brand / development of automated booking, referral and rostering costed in results, previously non-underlying

Capital investment includes Axis Radiology ($12.6 million) and imaging equipment purchased outright rather than leased since 2H 2021

4

1H 2022 Results

Day Hospitals

Underlying

1H 2022

1H 2021

Better/

$m

$m

(worse) %

Revenue

24.6

24.7

(0.4)

EBITDA

6.8

8.4

(19.0)

Depreciation and amortisation

(3.8)

(3.3)

(15.2)

EBIT

3.0

5.1

(41.2)

use

Total capital expenditure

1.4

1.3

(7.7)

Westside Private revenue up 24%. Group-wide experienced similar conditions to Imaging

Well-placed for rebound in demand from backlog in elective surgery

EBIT included:

personalr

Investment in development resources for growth, and

PCP included JobKeeper and other support payments (JobKeeper repaid in 2H 2021)

Brookvale on-going profitability under Montserrat management

Announced development of Murdoch day hospital and cancer centre

Strong pipeline of roll-up and greenfield opportunities

5

1H 2022 Results

DH division consists of Montserrat and Brookvale Day Hospital. Adora and 3 co-located Healius Day Hospitals classified

as discontinued operations. Comparative results have been adjusted - refer slide 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
