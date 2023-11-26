Healius Limited announced that its Chair, Jenny Macdonald, has advised the Board that she will not stand for re-election at the company's 2023 Annual General Meeting. Ms Macdonald will retire at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2023. The Board has appointed Healius non-executive director Kate McKenzie as Interim Chair, effective at the conclusion of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Healius Board, supported by an executive search firm, will commence a process to identify and appoint a Chair.