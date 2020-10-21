Healius : Results of Annual General Meeting 2020 - HLS

Healius Announces Results of Annual General Meeting 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Healius Limited advises that all resolutions referred to in the Notice of Meeting were carried on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of members held today.

Details of the resolutions passed, the proxies received and the poll results in respect of each resolution, as required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), are set out in Schedule 1 attached.

Charles Tilley

Company Secretary

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary