Healius : Results of Annual General Meeting 2020 - HLS

Healius Announces Results of Annual General Meeting 2020
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Healius Limited advises that all resolutions referred to in the Notice of Meeting were carried on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of members held today.
Details of the resolutions passed, the proxies received and the poll results in respect of each resolution, as required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), are set out in Schedule 1 attached.
Charles Tilley
Company Secretary
Authorised for release by the Company Secretary
SCHEDULE 1
HEALIUS LIMITED
2020 Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 22 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
2
Adoption of the 2020 Remuneration Report
Ordinary
3
To re-elect Robert Hubbard as a Director
Ordinary
4
Approval of issue of securities under the STI Plan
Ordinary
5
Approval of acquisition of securities by the MD
Ordinary
6
Amendment of Constitution
Special
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
494,938,726
6,559,176
722,427
4,740,461
98.55%
1.31%
0.14%
492,202,364
10,410,560
758,940
3,644,724
97.78%
2.06%
0.15%
494,785,622
7,969,033
745,010
3,461,125
98.28%
1.58%
0.14%
494,831,764
7,859,797
751,181
3,518,048
98.29%
1.56%
0.15%
475,329,043
27,095,263
742,508
3,849,774
94.48%
5.38%
0.14%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
495,703,328
6,547,256
4,741,699
98.70%
1.30%
492,992,797
10,398,640
3,656,644
97.93%
2.07%
495,560,887
7,969,033
3,462,363
98.42%
1.58%
495,602,518
7,859,797
3,529,968
98.44%
1.56%
476,101,806
27,095,263
3,851,012
94.62%
5.38%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Healius Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 03:44:08 UTC