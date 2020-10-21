Log in
Healius : Results of Annual General Meeting 2020 - HLS

10/21/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX: HLS)

ASX Limited

Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

22 October 2020

HEALIUS LIMITED

ACN 064 530 516 REGISTERED OFFICE: LEVEL 6

203 PACIFIC HIGHWAY ST LEONARDS NSW 2065 TEL: +61 2 9432 9400

Healius Announces Results of Annual General Meeting 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Healius Limited advises that all resolutions referred to in the Notice of Meeting were carried on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of members held today.

Details of the resolutions passed, the proxies received and the poll results in respect of each resolution, as required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), are set out in Schedule 1 attached.

Charles Tilley

Company Secretary

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary

SCHEDULE 1

HEALIUS LIMITED

2020 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 22 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

2

Adoption of the 2020 Remuneration Report

Ordinary

3

To re-elect Robert Hubbard as a Director

Ordinary

4

Approval of issue of securities under the STI Plan

Ordinary

5

Approval of acquisition of securities by the MD

Ordinary

6

Amendment of Constitution

Special

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

494,938,726

6,559,176

722,427

4,740,461

98.55%

1.31%

0.14%

492,202,364

10,410,560

758,940

3,644,724

97.78%

2.06%

0.15%

494,785,622

7,969,033

745,010

3,461,125

98.28%

1.58%

0.14%

494,831,764

7,859,797

751,181

3,518,048

98.29%

1.56%

0.15%

475,329,043

27,095,263

742,508

3,849,774

94.48%

5.38%

0.14%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

495,703,328

6,547,256

4,741,699

98.70%

1.30%

492,992,797

10,398,640

3,656,644

97.93%

2.07%

495,560,887

7,969,033

3,462,363

98.42%

1.58%

495,602,518

7,859,797

3,529,968

98.44%

1.56%

476,101,806

27,095,263

3,851,012

94.62%

5.38%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.



Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 03:44:08 UTC

