Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Healius Limited    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LIMITED

(HLS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healius : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - HLS

03/01/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

HEALIUS LIMITED

ABN

24 064 530 516

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kathryn McKenzie

Date of last notice

25 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

As shown

Date of change

26 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,500

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$4.07 per share

No. of securities held after change

2,500 Ordinary sharesMCK Family Holdings Pty Ltd

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Not applicable Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Authorised by the Company Secretary

Charles Tilley

Company Secretary Date: 1 March 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEALIUS LIMITED
05:34pHEALIUS  : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - HLS
PU
02/28HEALIUS  : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : Raises Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Underlying Profit Jumps 190%; Sh..
MT
02/23HEALIUS  : HLS 1H 2021 results analyst and investor briefing details - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : Presentation of Half Year 2021 Results - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : announces strong 1H 2021 results, outlook positive - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : Half Yearly Report and Accounts - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : Dividend/Distribution - HLS
PU
02/10Australian shares slip as tech stocks mirror Wall Street peers' losses
RE
02/10HEALIUS  : Appointment of Kate McKenzie as a Non-executive Director - HLS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 876 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net income 2021 126 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
Net Debt 2021 170 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 2 521 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart HEALIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Healius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALIUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,14 AUD
Last Close Price 4,05 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,88%
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon R. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LIMITED8.58%1 927
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-0.93%11 697
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.7.92%9 719
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-5.33%5 960
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED1.17%2 562
H.U. GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.18.03%1 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ