Healius : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - HLS

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
HEALIUS LIMITED
|
ABN
|
24 064 530 516
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Kathryn McKenzie
|
Date of last notice
|
25 February 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
As shown
|
Date of change
|
26 February 2021
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Nil
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
Number acquired
|
2,500
|
Number disposed
|
Not applicable
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$4.07 per share
|
No. of securities held after change
|
2,500 Ordinary sharesMCK Family Holdings Pty Ltd
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
On-market trade
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Not applicable Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
Not applicable
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not applicable
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
Not applicable
Authorised by the Company Secretary
Charles Tilley
Company Secretary Date: 1 March 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Healius Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:33:03 UTC.