Healius : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - HLS

Name of entity HEALIUS LIMITED ABN 24 064 530 516

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kathryn McKenzie Date of last notice 25 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. As shown Date of change 26 February 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Nil Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 2,500 Number disposed Not applicable Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $4.07 per share No. of securities held after change 2,500 Ordinary sharesMCK Family Holdings Pty Ltd Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Not applicable Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Not applicable If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

Authorised by the Company Secretary

Charles Tilley

Company Secretary Date: 1 March 2021

