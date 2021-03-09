Healius : Becoming a substantial holder - HLS

603

15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Healius Limited ACN/ARSN 064 530 516 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Vanguard Group (The Vanguard Group, Inc. and its controlled entities including those listed in Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) N/A The holder became a substantial holder on 4 March 2021 2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 31,170,341 31,170,341 5.003%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Vanguard Group Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. Ordinary - 31,170,341

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Vanguard Group Brown Brothers Harriman Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group Ordinary - 255,453 Vanguard Group BNY Mellon Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group Ordinary - 2,360,275 Vanguard Group JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group Ordinary - 17,194,213 Vanguard Group State Street Bank and Trust Company Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group Ordinary - 4,043,673 Vanguard Group Various others Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group Ordinary - 7,316,727

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

See Annexure A

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Vanguard Group P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA

Shawn Acker

Shawn Acker

Compliance Manager

date

9 March 2021

Annexure A

To Company ACN/ARSN Healius Limited 064 530 516 Substantial Holder Name ACN/ARSN Vanguard Group N/A Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change(6) Consideration given in relation to change(7) Class Number of securities affected Person's votes affected 6-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.60 Ordinary 8,583 8,583 13-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. SELL 3.53 Ordinary (5,848) (5,848) 24-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.57 Ordinary 6,595 6,595 25-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.63 Ordinary 26,348 26,348 8-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.63 Ordinary 6,840 6,840 9-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.89 Ordinary 2,280 2,280 15-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.93 Ordinary 5,320 5,320 21-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.88 Ordinary 9,429 9,429 21-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.88 Ordinary 6,286 6,286 22-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.84 Ordinary 3,800 3,800 6-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.83 Ordinary 3,040 3,040 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.80 Ordinary 13,680 13,680 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.80 Ordinary 9,429 9,429 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.80 Ordinary 15,715 15,715 8-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.91 Ordinary 13,740 13,740 8-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.91 Ordinary 6,286 6,286 12-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.92 Ordinary 2,280 2,280 12-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.92 Ordinary 6,080 6,080 12-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.92 Ordinary 12,572 12,572 13-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.92 Ordinary 8,015 8,015 20-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.95 Ordinary 13,728 13,728 21-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.92 Ordinary 6,840 6,840 21-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.92 Ordinary 4,580 4,580 25-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.95 Ordinary 10,305 10,305 28-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.88 Ordinary 6,870 6,870 29-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.87 Ordinary 2,280 2,280 29-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.87 Ordinary 6,870 6,870 3-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.12 Ordinary 25,117 25,117 4-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.13 Ordinary 6,870 6,870 10-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.07 Ordinary 3,040 3,040 10-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.07 Ordinary 10,640 10,640 10-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.07 Ordinary 3,435 3,435 11-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.02 Ordinary 3,040 3,040 11-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.02 Ordinary 9,160 9,160 12-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.06 Ordinary 2,280 2,280 12-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.06 Ordinary 10,305 10,305 22-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. SELL 3.96 Ordinary (12,190) (12,190) 23-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.89 Ordinary 9,429 9,429 25-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.13 Ordinary 879 879 25-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.08 Ordinary 34,573 34,573 26-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.02 Ordinary 18,858 18,858 26-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.02 Ordinary 56,574 56,574 1-Mar-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.09 Ordinary 44,002 44,002 2-Mar-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 4.04 Ordinary 31,430 31,430 4-Mar-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. BUY 3.97 Ordinary 34,573 34,573 5-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.56 Ordinary 1,104 1,104 10-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.49 Ordinary 9,469 9,469 11-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.46 Ordinary 6,462 6,462 13-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.51 Ordinary 30,051 30,051 13-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.51 Ordinary 9,639 9,639 17-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.56 Ordinary 4,308 4,308 17-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.56 Ordinary 5,660 5,660 20-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.53 Ordinary 930 930 20-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.53 Ordinary 1,860 1,860 23-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.56 Ordinary 6,816 6,816 25-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.63 Ordinary 16,472 16,472 26-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.66 Ordinary 83,450 83,450 26-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.66 Ordinary 6,465 6,465 30-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. SELL 3.68 Ordinary (23,158) (23,158) 30-Nov-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. SELL 3.68 Ordinary (25,598) (25,598) 1-Dec-2020 Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. BUY 3.68 Ordinary 8,475 8,475

Page 1 of 2