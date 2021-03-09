Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Healius Limited    HLS   AU0000033359

HEALIUS LIMITED

(HLS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/09
3.86 AUD   +0.78%
05:46pHEALIUS  : Becoming a substantial holder - HLS
PU
03/07HEALIUS  : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS
PU
03/03HEALIUS  : Update on Tax Case for Financial Years 2003 to 2007
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healius : Becoming a substantial holder - HLS

03/09/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

603

page 1/2

15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Healius Limited

ACN/ARSN

064 530 516

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Vanguard Group (The Vanguard Group, Inc. and its controlled entities including those

listed in Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

The holder became a substantial holder on

4 March 2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

31,170,341

31,170,341

5.003%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Vanguard Group

Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act.

Ordinary - 31,170,341

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Vanguard Group

Brown Brothers Harriman

Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group

Ordinary - 255,453

Vanguard Group

BNY Mellon

Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group

Ordinary - 2,360,275

Vanguard Group

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group

Ordinary - 17,194,213

Vanguard Group

State Street Bank and Trust Company

Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group

Ordinary - 4,043,673

Vanguard Group

Various others

Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group

Ordinary - 7,316,727

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

See Annexure A

603

page 2/2

15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Vanguard Group

P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA

print name

Shawn Acker

capacityCompliance Managersign here

date

9 March 2021

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an Associate has a relevant interest in.

  • (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (7) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest has acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder of its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Annexure A

To Company ACN/ARSN

Healius Limited 064 530 516

Substantial Holder Name ACN/ARSN

Vanguard Group N/A

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change(6)

Consideration given in relation to change(7)

Class

Number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

6-Nov-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.60

Ordinary

8,583

8,583

13-Nov-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

SELL

3.53

Ordinary

(5,848)

(5,848)

24-Nov-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.57

Ordinary

6,595

6,595

25-Nov-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.63

Ordinary

26,348

26,348

8-Dec-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.63

Ordinary

6,840

6,840

9-Dec-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.89

Ordinary

2,280

2,280

15-Dec-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.93

Ordinary

5,320

5,320

21-Dec-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.88

Ordinary

9,429

9,429

21-Dec-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.88

Ordinary

6,286

6,286

22-Dec-2020

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.84

Ordinary

3,800

3,800

6-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.83

Ordinary

3,040

3,040

7-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.80

Ordinary

13,680

13,680

7-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.80

Ordinary

9,429

9,429

7-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.80

Ordinary

15,715

15,715

8-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.91

Ordinary

13,740

13,740

8-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.91

Ordinary

6,286

6,286

12-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.92

Ordinary

2,280

2,280

12-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.92

Ordinary

6,080

6,080

12-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.92

Ordinary

12,572

12,572

13-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.92

Ordinary

8,015

8,015

20-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.95

Ordinary

13,728

13,728

21-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.92

Ordinary

6,840

6,840

21-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.92

Ordinary

4,580

4,580

25-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.95

Ordinary

10,305

10,305

28-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.88

Ordinary

6,870

6,870

29-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.87

Ordinary

2,280

2,280

29-Jan-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.87

Ordinary

6,870

6,870

3-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.12

Ordinary

25,117

25,117

4-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.13

Ordinary

6,870

6,870

10-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.07

Ordinary

3,040

3,040

10-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.07

Ordinary

10,640

10,640

10-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.07

Ordinary

3,435

3,435

11-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.02

Ordinary

3,040

3,040

11-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.02

Ordinary

9,160

9,160

12-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.06

Ordinary

2,280

2,280

12-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.06

Ordinary

10,305

10,305

22-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

SELL

3.96

Ordinary

(12,190)

(12,190)

23-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.89

Ordinary

9,429

9,429

25-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.13

Ordinary

879

879

25-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.08

Ordinary

34,573

34,573

26-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.02

Ordinary

18,858

18,858

26-Feb-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.02

Ordinary

56,574

56,574

1-Mar-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.09

Ordinary

44,002

44,002

2-Mar-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

4.04

Ordinary

31,430

31,430

4-Mar-2021

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BUY

3.97

Ordinary

34,573

34,573

5-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.56

Ordinary

1,104

1,104

10-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.49

Ordinary

9,469

9,469

11-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.46

Ordinary

6,462

6,462

13-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.51

Ordinary

30,051

30,051

13-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.51

Ordinary

9,639

9,639

17-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.56

Ordinary

4,308

4,308

17-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.56

Ordinary

5,660

5,660

20-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.53

Ordinary

930

930

20-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.53

Ordinary

1,860

1,860

23-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.56

Ordinary

6,816

6,816

25-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.63

Ordinary

16,472

16,472

26-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.66

Ordinary

83,450

83,450

26-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.66

Ordinary

6,465

6,465

30-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

SELL

3.68

Ordinary

(23,158)

(23,158)

30-Nov-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

SELL

3.68

Ordinary

(25,598)

(25,598)

1-Dec-2020

Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.

BUY

3.68

Ordinary

8,475

8,475

Page 1 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEALIUS LIMITED
05:46pHEALIUS  : Becoming a substantial holder - HLS
PU
03/07HEALIUS  : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS
PU
03/03HEALIUS  : Update on Tax Case for Financial Years 2003 to 2007
PU
03/03HEALIUS  : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS
PU
03/01HEALIUS  : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - HLS
PU
02/28HEALIUS  : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : Raises Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Underlying Profit Jumps 190%; Sh..
MT
02/23HEALIUS  : HLS 1H 2021 results analyst and investor briefing details - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : Presentation of Half Year 2021 Results - HLS
PU
02/23HEALIUS  : announces strong 1H 2021 results, outlook positive - HLS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 876 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
Net income 2021 126 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net Debt 2021 170 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 2 397 M 1 845 M 1 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart HEALIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Healius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALIUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,14 AUD
Last Close Price 3,86 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Malcolm Parmenter Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Maxine Jaquet Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Francis Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon R. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALIUS LIMITED3.49%1 826
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-4.51%11 379
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.66%8 683
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-22.81%4 860
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED2.37%2 604
H.U. GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.21.09%1 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ