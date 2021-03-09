Healius : Becoming a substantial holder - HLS

Vanguard Group (The Vanguard Group, Inc. and its controlled entities including those
listed in Annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
N/A
The holder became a substantial holder on
4 March 2021
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
31,170,341
31,170,341
5.003%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Vanguard Group
Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act.
Ordinary - 31,170,341
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Class and number of securities
Vanguard Group
Brown Brothers Harriman
Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group
Ordinary - 255,453
Vanguard Group
BNY Mellon
Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group
Ordinary - 2,360,275
Vanguard Group
JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group
Ordinary - 17,194,213
Vanguard Group
State Street Bank and Trust Company
Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group
Ordinary - 4,043,673
Vanguard Group
Various others
Various funds and other accounts of Vanguard Group
Ordinary - 7,316,727
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
See Annexure A
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Vanguard Group
P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA
print name
Shawn Acker
capacityCompliance Managersign here
date
9 March 2021
DIRECTIONS
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an Associate has a relevant interest in.
(6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
(7) Include details of:
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest has acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder of its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
Annexure A
To Company ACN/ARSN
Healius Limited 064 530 516
Substantial Holder Name ACN/ARSN
Vanguard Group N/A
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of Change(6)
Consideration given in relation to change(7)
Class
Number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
6-Nov-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.60
Ordinary
8,583
8,583
13-Nov-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
SELL
3.53
Ordinary
(5,848)
(5,848)
24-Nov-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.57
Ordinary
6,595
6,595
25-Nov-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.63
Ordinary
26,348
26,348
8-Dec-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.63
Ordinary
6,840
6,840
9-Dec-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.89
Ordinary
2,280
2,280
15-Dec-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.93
Ordinary
5,320
5,320
21-Dec-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.88
Ordinary
9,429
9,429
21-Dec-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.88
Ordinary
6,286
6,286
22-Dec-2020
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.84
Ordinary
3,800
3,800
6-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.83
Ordinary
3,040
3,040
7-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.80
Ordinary
13,680
13,680
7-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.80
Ordinary
9,429
9,429
7-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.80
Ordinary
15,715
15,715
8-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.91
Ordinary
13,740
13,740
8-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.91
Ordinary
6,286
6,286
12-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.92
Ordinary
2,280
2,280
12-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.92
Ordinary
6,080
6,080
12-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.92
Ordinary
12,572
12,572
13-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.92
Ordinary
8,015
8,015
20-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.95
Ordinary
13,728
13,728
21-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.92
Ordinary
6,840
6,840
21-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.92
Ordinary
4,580
4,580
25-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.95
Ordinary
10,305
10,305
28-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.88
Ordinary
6,870
6,870
29-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.87
Ordinary
2,280
2,280
29-Jan-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.87
Ordinary
6,870
6,870
3-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.12
Ordinary
25,117
25,117
4-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.13
Ordinary
6,870
6,870
10-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.07
Ordinary
3,040
3,040
10-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.07
Ordinary
10,640
10,640
10-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.07
Ordinary
3,435
3,435
11-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.02
Ordinary
3,040
3,040
11-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.02
Ordinary
9,160
9,160
12-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.06
Ordinary
2,280
2,280
12-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.06
Ordinary
10,305
10,305
22-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
SELL
3.96
Ordinary
(12,190)
(12,190)
23-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.89
Ordinary
9,429
9,429
25-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.13
Ordinary
879
879
25-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.08
Ordinary
34,573
34,573
26-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.02
Ordinary
18,858
18,858
26-Feb-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.02
Ordinary
56,574
56,574
1-Mar-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.09
Ordinary
44,002
44,002
2-Mar-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
4.04
Ordinary
31,430
31,430
4-Mar-2021
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
BUY
3.97
Ordinary
34,573
34,573
5-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.56
Ordinary
1,104
1,104
10-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.49
Ordinary
9,469
9,469
11-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.46
Ordinary
6,462
6,462
13-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.51
Ordinary
30,051
30,051
13-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.51
Ordinary
9,639
9,639
17-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.56
Ordinary
4,308
4,308
17-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.56
Ordinary
5,660
5,660
20-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.53
Ordinary
930
930
20-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.53
Ordinary
1,860
1,860
23-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.56
Ordinary
6,816
6,816
25-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.63
Ordinary
16,472
16,472
26-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.66
Ordinary
83,450
83,450
26-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.66
Ordinary
6,465
6,465
30-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
SELL
3.68
Ordinary
(23,158)
(23,158)
30-Nov-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
SELL
3.68
Ordinary
(25,598)
(25,598)
1-Dec-2020
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd.
BUY
3.68
Ordinary
8,475
8,475
