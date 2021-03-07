Log in
Healius : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS

03/07/2021 | 04:55pm EST
Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

Healius Limited (the Company)We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

ABN/ARSN

Rule 3.8A

24 064 530 516

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

9 December 2020

to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

    Before previous day

    Previous day

    1,567,245

    413,940

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

A$6,229,484.50

A$1,581,540.56

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to $200,000,000 in consideration provided that the total number of shares bought back is within the 10/12 limits of the announced Appendix 3C

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………………… Date: Company Secretary

08/03/2021

Print name:

Charles Tilley

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Healius Limited published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 21:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
